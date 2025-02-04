Gogo Skhotheni’s Husband Monde Shange Blasts Toll As$ Mo for His Statement About Their Late Son
- Monde Shange, Gogo Skhotheni’s husband, slammed Toll As$ Mo for making insensitive comments about their late son, Monde Jr on Podcast & Chill
- Fans supported Monde, agreeing that the comedian’s remarks were disrespectful and inhumane
- Social media users expressed frustration over continuous discussions about Monde Jr's passing, calling for respect and closure
Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde Shange, came out guns blazing at comedian and media personality Mongezi Mahlangu popularly known as Toll As$ Mo. He warned the media personality to stop talking about his wife and late son.
Monde Shange fires back at Gogo Skhotheni
Gogo Skhotheni's husband, Monde Shange, is not taking statements about their late son Monde Jnr, who passed away a few months ago. This is not the first time that a celebrity has commented about Monde Jr's death. Gogo Maweni also had things to say about Gogo Skhotheni's son's death during their public fallout.
The grieving father spoke his mind without holding back following Toll As$ Mo's sentiments on Podcast & Chill. Part of the post read:
"There are lines that should never be crossed, and one of them is speaking on the loss of someone’s child with disrespect and ignorance. @tolassmothegamer, the comment you made about my wife and my son’s passing is beyond hurtful—it’s reckless and inhumane."
Fans support Gogo Skhotheni's husband
Social media users applauded Monde Shange for standing up for his family. Many agreed that Mo's sentiments were insensitive.
@the_queen_mpho said:
"I love this side of u, where u give tumi exactly what she needs, ur support and u to lead the way. I love you guys."
@thabieretz wrote:
"I wonder if the Lil boy is resting peacefully 😢 every other day someone has to say something... As if he is the first baby to pass on... This is heartbreaking..."
@angelmokebe commented:
"I also ddnt like that part, it was distasteful 😢😢 can the little boy rest now… its enough 😔"
@queensono_ said:
"It was distasteful and crude. And coming from a parent made it worse. Love and light to both you and Tumi."
Gogo Skhotheni fails to answer questions about killing people
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni froze when they asked if she had ever killed anyone, chile!
The second season of Unfollowed has officially gone live, and one of its guests, Gogo Skhotheni, was the latest to land on the hot seat. The famous sangoma was grilled by host, Prince Nzawumbi, who took over after Thembekile Mrototo left in the first season, and he did not come to play.
