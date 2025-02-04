Tol Ass Mo has no filter, and he recently lashed out at Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni during an interview

The comedian shared his theory about why Gogo Skhotheni lost her son, and she responded by dragging him to hell and back

He also believes this is why Gogo Maweni's son is unwell, saying she too put him at risk when she was pregnant

Tol Ass Mo claims Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni are responsible for their children's ill health. Images: dr_maweni, tolassmothegamer, gogo_skhotheni

Tol Ass Mo recently called out Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni for unknowingly making their children sick while pregnant.

Tol Ass Mo calls out Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni

Tol Ass Mo's interview on Podcast and Chill had all the tea and it was served hot as the comedian came for everyone he could think of.

Having recently addressed Gogo Maweni's alleged crimes, Mo doubled down by accusing her of making her child sick and even dragged Gogo Skhotheni into the roast.

Tol Ass Mo revealed why Gogo Maweni and Skhotheni's children became sick. Image: tolassmothegamer

Mo claims Skhotheni's late son and Maweni's epileptic child are the results of dealing with muti while pregnant:

"When you're pregnant, stay away from muti because your child is going to be affected. The results show, she told the world that her child suffers from epilepsy, also what happened to Skhotheni's son."

Gogo Skhotheni responds to Tol Ass Mo

It wasn't long before Gogo Skhotheni shot back at Tol Ass Mo for dragging her and her late son in his rant.

The sangoma-turned-DJ dragged Mo to hell and back and warned him against speaking ill of her and Monde Jr, more so when she had never said anything to provoke him:

"That man called Tol Ass Mo, with a face like a hawk, please don't disrespect me, and don't use my son and I for clout. Do you think your kids will live forever? Get clients without using my name. This thing of being disrespected by people who don't bathe is starting to annoy me."

XGossipking shared Skhotheni's response on Twitter (X):

Gogo Skhotheni's estranged husband drags Tol Ass Mo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Monde Shange's response to Tol Ass Mo over the statement he made about Gogo Skhotheni and their late son.

Fans and followers rallied behind the couple and called Mo out for his distasteful comments.

