Tall Ass Mo has apologised for the comments he made about Gogo Skhotheni and her late son

The comedian accused Skhotheni of unintentionally risking Monde Jr's life during pregnancy

He was called out not only by the sangoma but her husband as well and finally retracted his statement

Tall Ass Mo took back his comments about Gogo Skhotheni and her late son, Monde Jr. Images: tolassmothegamer, mondeshange

Tol Ass Mo went off with his tail between his legs after his comments about Gogo Skhotheni came back to bite him.

Tol Ass Mo apologises to Gogo Skhotheni

Controversial comedian, Tol Ass Mo, has been trending for all the wrong reasons since his interview on Podcast and Chill.

After brazenly accusing Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni of putting their sickly children's lives at risk during pregnancy and being called out on his comments, Mo has come back to apologise.

Tall Ass Mo says he regrets his hurtful comments about Gogo Skhotheni and her late son. Image: tolassmothegamer

Taking to his Facebook page, Mo retracted his statements about Gogo Skhotheni's late son, Monde Jr, and acknowledged his insensitive comments. Part of his statement read:

"I spoke without truly understanding the depth of pain that comes with losing a child. I realise now how insensitive my words may have been, and I deeply regret any hurt I may have caused."

His apology was accompanied by a video of him preaching in church:

Gogo Skhotheni's husband blasts Tol Ass Mo

Mo's comments rubbed many people the wrong way, and Gogo Skhotheni's estranged husband, Monde Shange, did not take them lying down.

He issued a statement blasting Mo for his unsavoury comments about Monde Jr, saying he crossed a line by speaking ill of someone else's loss:

"There are lines that should never be crossed, and one of them is speaking on the loss of someone’s child with disrespect and ignorance. @tolassmothegamer, the comment you made about my wife and my son’s passing is beyond hurtful - it’s reckless and inhumane."

Tol Ass Mo addresses Gogo Maweni scandal

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tol Ass Mo claiming that Gogo Maweni's ancestors were punishing her.

The comedian weighed in on Maweni's alleged crimes, saying nothing would ever save her from what she had done.

