Nota Baloyi recently sent a heartfelt shout-out to Jub Jub for doing him a huge favour

The controversial music executive claims Jub Jub had his prison friends protect him after he was sent behind bars

This comes after he risked returning to jail for hurling some defamatory statements at one of his enemies

Nota Baloyi says Jub Jub did him a huge favour while in prison.

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi claims Jub Jub had his "guys" protect him while in prison.

Nota Baloyi thanks Jub Jub

Nota Baloyi says he appreciates Jub Jub after the Uyajola 9/9 presenter had his friends in jail look out for him.

After being locked up, the controversial music executive says he would often speak to Jub Jub while serving time, who later did him a huge favour.

Nota Baloyi thanked Jub Jub for keeping him safe in prison.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by FAKAZA News, Nota claims that he was safe and sound after the Skhathi Sok' Sebenza rapper called to have his prison friends protect him during his incarceration:

"Some of his homies that are still inside were like, 'Jub Jub said we should look out for you,' shout-out to him for that."

This could also be the reason Nota claimed to be missing his friends from prison.

Nota Baloyi calls out K.O

It looks like Nota might have to keep Jub Jub close as many netizens believe his "smart mouth" might send him back to prison.

After being served with house arrest for the defamatory statements he made about K.O and his brother, Nota doubled down by accusing the rapper of using the corrupt legal system to his advantage.

According to Briefly News, Nota accused K.O of paying judges and sheriffs to have him locked up:

"They paid judges and sheriffs to get a ruling against me while I was in a mental facility, which meant I could not attend court in the first place. They got a default ruling."

Nota Baloyi chats about Zonke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Nota Baloyi's theory about Zonke's allegedly exorbitant booking fee.

He claims the singer has a standard rate she charges for gigs, used to chase away small promoters and events as she preserves herself and her career for bigger shows and ever larger cheques.

