Nota disclosed that the aspect he misses the most from his two-week incarceration is the friendships he formed during that time

The controversial star was arrested following his unfounded allegations about rapper K.O and his brother Siya Mdluli

Tweeps remain sceptical about his jail time stories, as many suspect that they are exaggerated, given their understanding of the harsh realities of prison life

While sharing many stories about his time in prison, Nota Baloyi also mentioned how he misses his friends, whom he refers to as his "brothers," during his stint in jail. While he expresses gratitude for his release from prison, which he calls Monster's Inc., he misses the camaraderie he experienced within this brotherhood. He reminisces about the moments spent together, such as watching the news on SABC.

Nota shared that he missed his friends during his time in prison. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota's utterances landed him in hot water

The controversial music executive was taken into custody following charges of defamation of character brought forth by rapper and entrepreneur K.O.

This action stemmed from accusations that K.O., who has since enlisted lawyers to weather this storm, was protecting his brother, Siya Mdluli, regarding his alleged involvement in the murder plot of the late AKA since they worked closely together.

Nota reflected on his experiences of brotherhood during his time in jail through his highly active Twitter (X) account.

Tweeps find it hard to Nota's jail time stories

Many people on social media remain sceptical of his stories, as they feel he may not be telling the truth.

@AllNewsNetwork2 wrote:

"You want to go back?"

@Abraham_Zuma commented:

"Lies, lies, lies, and more lies."

KMosebetsi added:

"That's not some Robben Island Nota man. The brotherhood that Nota."

@Tardrippi wrote:

"Lol, my goat is acting like he was arrested for robbing a bank the whole time. It was just defamation of character."

@NdivhuwoMMM added:

"I knew when they released you, you were going to cook every day."

@Max_Matini10 commented:

"Two weeks nyana nje?"

Nota Baloyi is under house arrest

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that media personality Nota Baloyi is under house arrest. The controversial music executive was arrested for contempt of court involving his defamatory statements about rapper K.O and his brother Scorpio Siya.

According to Sunday World, Nota Baloyi was released from the Johannesburg Prison this week. He had only served two weeks instead of his full 60-day sentence. Baloyi is reportedly under house arrest until January 2025, and the news publication stated that he is on "high-risk supervision."

