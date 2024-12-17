A South African man took to his TikTok account to share a comical video imitating Chris Brown's performance

The content creator thought it would be hilarious to re-enact the singer's floating moment during the concert

Many social media users rushed to the comment section to express laughter and add jokes

A local man comically imitated one of Chris Brown's concert acts. Images: @chrisbrownofficial / Instagram, @chinaralkeik94 / TikTok

Many South Africans who attended Chris Brown's recent concert in Johannesburg are still raving about his performance, praising his energy and captivating presence on stage.

In a humorous twist, a local man comically decided to re-enact one of the entertainer's stunts, drawing in laughter from online viewers.

Chris Brown's unofficial stuntman

Using the handle @chinaralkeik94, a TikTokker thought he'd share his take on levitation.

During Chris' concert rehearsals, he was suspended in mid-air. The video made rounds online and entertained concertgoers when they saw the performance in person.

Seeing the act on screen wasn't enough for @chinaralkeik94, who shared his own clip re-enacting the floating moment using a thin rope which he attached to his ceiling.

Watch the video here.

Chris Brown re-enactment humours SA

Thousands of local members of the online community flooded the comment section with jokes about the man's comical performance, which he had done in his bedroom.

@siyampembagmail.c laughed and said:

"Yoh, Chris Brown came to the wrong country."

@user7052438335522 told the online community in the comments:

"South Africa never disappoints."

A humoured @bonganinelson102 stated:

"Nobody is talking about the Gucci hat on the bed."

Speaking about the man's re-enactment, @ramatsimela1 wrote in the comments:

"I don't see you sleeping in that house tonight, shame."

@cosmosmoyo said with humour:

"I can afford his ticket."

An entertained @coolcee26 told app users:

"This is the reason why I cancelled my DStv subscription. Fresh content here, always on TikTok."

