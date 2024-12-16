The South African singer and performer Makhadzi trended on social media as her performance was compared with Chris Brown's

The controversial Musa Khawula posted videos of the star's aerial acts on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the comparison made by Musa Khawula

Chris Brown's performance was compared to Makhadzi's. Image: Oua Bopape, Prince Williams

The South African singer and performer Makhadzi is not catching a break on social media as recently she was compared with the multi-award-winning American star Chris Brown.

Earlier, the Ghanama hitmaker's aerial act was compared with Chris Brown's, which he did during his SA tour in Soweto, Johannesburg. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted videos of the two stars' aerial acts.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the comparison

Shortly after the videos of the stars' performances went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment sections with mixed reactions to the comparison. Here's what they had to say:

@bozzie_t wrote:

"It's like they are helping her down after attempting suicide."

@TheGeopol commented:

"Makhadzi vs. Chris Brown speaks to how SA celebrities don’t take their craft seriously; it’s not a lack of financing but a lack of professionalism. Old-school artists like Brenda and Bra Huge were professional and could compete at that level."

@BIOCHEMIST94 replied:

"The crew member watching her struggling to get down."

@DMN4ever mentioned:

"Not this crew member watching her struggling to get down, and still chose to mind his own business. I want to be him in 2025, minding my own."

@DDT_PM asked:

"Was that a suicide attempt from Makhadzi?"

@_officialMoss said:

"Lol, I really thought Makhadzi got stuck up there at some point… I was really worried on her behalf. They’re deliberately sabotaging my girl."

Naledi Aphiwe to get Chris Brown treat

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly going to get closer to internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, may get an exciting opportunity. Social media users are over the moon for the young singer. Many said she should play her cards wisely.

