The South African DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee recently reflected on the success of Chris Brown's career

He spoke about how unfair it was that most start their careers but never reach the level of Breezy's career

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Prince Kaybee's opinion

The South African House music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has again made headlines on social media.

Recently, the controversial star reflected on the American singer and songwriter Chris Brown's career. He spoke about how unfair it was that most start their careers but never reach the level of Breezy's career.

This was after the star had his sold-out SA tour this past weekend at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

He wrote:

"It's unfortunate that you start a career and never reach this level; life is unfair, man."

See the post below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Shortly after the star reflected on the success of Breezy's career, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to what Prince Kaybee had to say. Here are some of their remarks below:

@PitsoRonnie wrote:

"Don't compare your life to others. There's no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it's their time."

@Bathong_Roli said:

"Just use this as fuel and motivation. Try it out on your side; people will come. Success or failure will bring learning, which helps with improvement."

@XekiHlongwane responded:

"Let’s appreciate the little support we get. In architecture, most of us will never get an opportunity to design/be part of complex projects, not to mention skyscrapers."

@life_mabege replied:

"That's how life is, the dream for everyone going into music is to reach such heights, but you'll find that life has other plans."

Naledi Aphiwe to get Chris Brown treat

Briefly News previously reported that up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly going to get closer to internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, may get an exciting opportunity. Social media users are over the moon for the young singer. Many said she should play her cards wisely.

