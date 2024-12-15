Chris Brown pulled off a successful show at the FNB Stadium after a buildup marred by controversy

The Wall to Wall singer attracted thousands to the venue with a 94,736 capacity, which is the largest stadium in Africa

Videos shared on X showed special moments at Chris Brown's concert, including his show-stopping routine

Chris Brown proved to fans that the money spent on his show in South Africa was worth it. The singer and performer did not disappoint at the massive venue.

Chris Brown's FNB Stadium concert included a jaw-dropping show-stopper and the musician showed fans gratitude.

Fans of Chris Brown flooded social media with videos of their concert experience. Online users were in awe of the production level of the R&B star's show.

Chris Brown puts on epic show in South Africa

The FNB Stadium was abuzz as Chris Brown took to the stage. His most impressive stunt at the show was gliding across the entire venue while suspended in the air by cables. Watch the show-stopping moment below:

Chris Brown thanks South African fans

In another clip, Chris Brown showed appreciation to the crowd who came to see him. The singer described the night as "the best of his life". Watch the clip below:

SA raves about Chris Brown

Fans who attended the concert confirmed it was worth every cent. Read the comments below:

@okuhle_c remarked:

"Chris Brown respected us! 🙌🏾"

@LawryKamzila was satisfied:

"Chris Brown owes me NOTHING. Big Concerts made sure everything was well planned and safety was good. Organisers can learn something from them."

@gob_miss applauded:

"This has to be the most anticipated concert in history. I am crying🥹"

@Nkossynrt was in awe:

"Even guys are screaming 🤣"

@LutherMochabe said:

"It was worth every cent!🔥"

