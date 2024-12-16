Davido Shares Stage With Chris Brown at FNB Stadium, Fans React: “Loved the Energy They Brought”
- The American singer and songwriter Chris Brown shared a stage with Davido at his concert in SA
- A video of the stars performing their hit song Sensational went viral on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars performing in Mzansi
South Africans have been raving about Chris Brown's tour and electrifying performances at the FNB Stadium in Soweto this past weekend.
The Nigerian singer Davido recently shared a stage with the American singer and songwriter during his concert in Johannesburg; the two stars performed their hit song Sensational, which many eventgoers loved.
@AfricaFactsZone posted a video of their performance on social media and captioned it:
"Chris Brown brought out Davido and Lojay to perform "Sensational" at his sold out stadium show in South Africa."
Chris Brown stan in Durban cries after getting Day 2 FNB Stadium concert ticket without transport, SA split
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Chris Brown and Davido's performance
Shortly after the video of their performance was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@I__E__O commented:
"I told y'all yesterday about how Davido influenced his coming and embracing of African music; now see it. Y'all doubted me yesterday."
@Nate_Verse replied:
"That collab was fire, loved the energy they brought."
@mau7o7 said:
"Chris Brown is still going to come back to South Africa 🇿🇦 again like he's always been doing since he was a youngster appearing on our TV screen. He loves this Country. His DNA is RSA."
@IkhonaTuswa responded:
"The way we welcomed Davido and screamed for him and sang along his songs he was so happy. We love him. South Africans love him."
@TheBlackChildd mentioned:
Chris Brown does Cash Kontant Huh challenge at FNB Stadium concert, SA fans stan US singer's amapiano segment
"As long it’s not Burna Boy, we’re good as South Africans."
What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert
- Chris Brown's concert caused a debate in South Africa, and some organisations felt that he should not perform because of his past with Gender Based Violence (GBV).
- Despite criticisms, Chris Brown remained staunch in his determination to perform in South Africa.
- Fans were delighted when Chris Brown landed in South Africa to deliver his two-day show.
- Chris Brown headed to the FNB Stadium days before his concert to get a feel of the venue.
Peeps question fans reselling their Chris Brown concert tickets
Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans are excited about the long-awaited Chris Brown concert, which will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
With just a few days left, fans will scream at the top of their lungs during Chris Brown's concert. Some fans have raised concerns about the number of netizens on social media who seem to have second thoughts about attending.
