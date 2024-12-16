The American singer and songwriter Chris Brown shared a stage with Davido at his concert in SA

A video of the stars performing their hit song Sensational went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars performing in Mzansi

Chris Brown and Davido shared a stage in SA. Image: Paras Griffin/Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have been raving about Chris Brown's tour and electrifying performances at the FNB Stadium in Soweto this past weekend.

The Nigerian singer Davido recently shared a stage with the American singer and songwriter during his concert in Johannesburg; the two stars performed their hit song Sensational, which many eventgoers loved.

@AfricaFactsZone posted a video of their performance on social media and captioned it:

"Chris Brown brought out Davido and Lojay to perform "Sensational" at his sold out stadium show in South Africa."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Chris Brown and Davido's performance

Shortly after the video of their performance was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@I__E__O commented:

"I told y'all yesterday about how Davido influenced his coming and embracing of African music; now see it. Y'all doubted me yesterday."

@Nate_Verse replied:

"That collab was fire, loved the energy they brought."

@mau7o7 said:

"Chris Brown is still going to come back to South Africa 🇿🇦 again like he's always been doing since he was a youngster appearing on our TV screen. He loves this Country. His DNA is RSA."

@IkhonaTuswa responded:

"The way we welcomed Davido and screamed for him and sang along his songs he was so happy. We love him. South Africans love him."

@TheBlackChildd mentioned:

"As long it’s not Burna Boy, we’re good as South Africans."

What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert

