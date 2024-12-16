The South African Amapiano sensation Babalwa M was also one of the local artists who performed at Breezy's concert in Soweto, Johannesburg

A video of the Sukakude hitmaker on stage at the FNB Stadium in Soweto was posted on social media

Some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babalwa M's appearance

Babalwa M was an opening act at Chris Brown's concert. Image: @babalwa_m

Source: Instagram

The South African Amapiano star Babalwa M bagged the chance of a lifetime by performing on Chris Brown's SA tour.

Social media has been buzzing recently regarding the Guidance hitmaker's long-awaited concert, which took place this past weekend at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. Babalwa M was one of the opening acts at the show.

An online user, @TheYanosUpdate, posted a video of the Amapiano sensation performing live on stage on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Babalwa M live at Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Babalwa M's performance

Some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babalwa M's appearance at Chris Brown's concert. Here's what they had to say:

@heroldmartyn commented:

"I saw wrong turn, you can't convince me otherwise."

@TshumaPry responded:

"She looks like Chuck."

@TMK30A replied:

"I don't hate her, but she doesn't have a song that needs to be performed here."

@MissTinah_M said:

"This hun can't sing guys. No ways."

What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert

Peeps question fans reselling their Chris Brown concert tickets

Briefly News previously reported that many South Africans are excited about the long-awaited Chris Brown concert, which will take place on December 14 and 15, 2024, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

With just a few days left, fans will scream at the top of their lungs during Chris Brown's concert. Some fans have raised concerns about the number of netizens on social media who seem to have second thoughts about attending.

Source: Briefly News