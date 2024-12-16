Amapiano Sensation Babalwa M Performs at Chris Brown’s Concert in Johannesburg
- The South African Amapiano sensation Babalwa M was also one of the local artists who performed at Breezy's concert in Soweto, Johannesburg
- A video of the Sukakude hitmaker on stage at the FNB Stadium in Soweto was posted on social media
- Some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babalwa M's appearance
The South African Amapiano star Babalwa M bagged the chance of a lifetime by performing on Chris Brown's SA tour.
Social media has been buzzing recently regarding the Guidance hitmaker's long-awaited concert, which took place this past weekend at the FNB Stadium in Soweto. Babalwa M was one of the opening acts at the show.
An online user, @TheYanosUpdate, posted a video of the Amapiano sensation performing live on stage on their Twitter (X) page.
The video was captioned:
"Babalwa M live at Chris Brown’s concert at FNB Stadium."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Babalwa M's performance
Some netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Babalwa M's appearance at Chris Brown's concert. Here's what they had to say:
@heroldmartyn commented:
"I saw wrong turn, you can't convince me otherwise."
@TshumaPry responded:
"She looks like Chuck."
@TMK30A replied:
"I don't hate her, but she doesn't have a song that needs to be performed here."
@MissTinah_M said:
"This hun can't sing guys. No ways."
What you need to know about the Chris Brown concert
- Chris Brown's concert caused a debate in South Africa, and some organisations felt that he should not perform because of his past with Gender Based Violence (GBV).
- Despite criticisms, Chris Brown remained staunch in his determination to perform in South Africa.
- Fans were delighted when Chris Brown landed in South Africa to deliver his two-day show.
- Chris Brown headed to the FNB Stadium days before his concert to get a feel of the venue.
