South African producer and DJ Sbu has announced that he will be launching an online restaurant called Mzakes' Kitchen

Taking to his social media page, DJ Sbu revealed that the menu would be rich in African cuisine

Fans are excited about the new restaurant, with some people implying that the name suggests he is admitting a long-standing secret

DJ Sbu will launch Mzakes' Kitchen. Image: Luba Lesolle/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African producer and radio star DJ Sbu is gearing up for the launch of his online restaurant, Mzakes' Kitchen.

DJ Sbu announces eatery venture

Remember When It Rained hitmaker DJ Sbu is launching an African cuisine-inspired eatery on Easter Weekend. Fans can get a taste of the Maskandi Flavour by purchasing the food via Uber Eats.

However, Mzakes' Kitchen will first cater for Johannesburg residents before branching out to other cities through his franchise business he said will begin in April 2026.

He had his first pop-up store on Family Day on 22 March. On Instagram, Sbu said, "@mzakeskitchen is a fresh new online restaurant serving African Cuisine on @ubereats_za starting easter weekend in Johannesburg."

The Radio 2000 host posted photos of the food on his social media pages, and the items available for ordering include chicken wings, kotas, braai short rib meat, and lamb chops and platters.

DJ Sbu's Mzakes' Kitchen will provide proudly African cuisine. Image: mzakeskitchen

Source: Instagram

What Mzansi has to say about DJ Sbu's new venture

Social media users are generally excited about the new restaurant. Some people had to bring it up that the name suggests he is admitting a long-standing secret of being the masked singer uMzekezeke.

For years, people were convinced that DJ Sbu is the Kwaito singer despite him denying this on numerous occasions. He even gave the singer a shout-out during his radio show, saying: "Mzakes was a pioneer, a game changer. I drew a lot of inspiration from him."

Sbu attempted to divert the attention away from him by implying that the singer Ntando was Mzekzeke. At Black Coffee's sold-out Madison Square Garden concert, Mzekezeke was pictured with Drake and DJ Sbu posted the photo saying:

"Saturday was crazy at @MADISONSQUAREG3. @RealBlackCoffee brought out all the stars in New York City, even the real King of Kwaito & one of the creators of Amapiano @Mzekezekemusic was there with @Drake."

Peeps are convinced that his restaurant name is his confession:

@Smallodds1 said:

"I LOVE You let's hope the food is Mnandilicious like Mzekezeke Music."

@shaz___m shared:

"And he admitted it."

@Ndaba_2025 sighed:

"Finally, the cat is out if the bag."

@h4ck_tivist replied:

"Hope he launches more internationally so our African people can feast their home meals once in a lifetime."

@MkhontoMzulu asked:

"But DJ Sbu, why not on @spazaeats? We should advocate for black business."

@Kudzai_Mudhadha speculated:

"The design and branding inspired by Nandos...infact i might hazard to suggest he used the same artist and branding specialist."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"A focused hustler right there. Let's hope the food tastes good like Mzekezeke's music."

