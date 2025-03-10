DJ Sbu has criticised Elon Musk and accused him of fuelling division with his racially charged statements about South Africa

The veteran media personality lamented that racism is being openly expressed on X, including by the platform's owner

Some praised DJ Sbu for speaking out while others accused him of hypocrisy, referencing an interview with Nota Baloyi

DJ Sbu slams Elon Musk and accuses him of sowing division in the country.



Popular media personality DJ Sbu has spoken out against South Africa-born billionaire Elon Musk. The SpaceX founder recently courted the ire of several South Africans when he speculated why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government did not approve Starlink in the country.

DJ Sbu calls out Elon Musk for fanning division in SA

Frustrated by Elon Musk’s controversial statements, DJ Sbu took to his X account and criticised the tech billionaire. The Radio 2000 presenter lamented how Musk is tearing the very fabric of the Rainbow nation through his inflammatory statements.

The Remember When It Rained hitmaker also argued that racism is now openly expressed on social media, particularly on Musk's X.

“We are living in Apartheid denialism. Racists are exposing themselves every day on this app. Even its owner, sad to see him sowing division in his country of birth,” DJ Sbu posted.

Netizens weigh in on DJ Sbu's criticism of Elon Musk

In the comments, several netizens applauded DJ Sbu for speaking up and echoed his sentiments. Some accused DJ Sbu of hypocrisy and singled out Nota Baloyi’s controversial statement during an episode of his podcast, The Hustlers Corner. Others pointed out that racism had always been around before Elon Musk was born.

Here are some of the reactions:

@gndzongana said:

“For too long, we have been in denial about the lingering effects of apartheid. Rather than confront this reality, we have chosen ignorance.”

@AsanteGraceX remarked:

“It is very so sad bafo.”

@ShawHein questioned:

“Is this the account of Dj Sbu that had the interview on the podcast with Nota Baloyi when he spoke about white people? If so, why did you not stop him in his tracks as that was as racist as could be and worse than what you think Elon Musk is?”

@Bronx_wrangler argued:

“Especially the black racists. It is shocking to see how black people are racist towards the white minority in this country.”

@khumotings highlighted:

“No one is sowing division. Division has always been there even before the owner of this app was born, and it won't be fixed by a rugby game.”

@Misto23 said:

“Something being wealthy doesn't mean you are all around smart. I'm learning that a genius can be wrong 😂 too.”

@Babeswitdaheat said:

“Something being wealthy doesn't mean you are all around smart.I'm learning that a genius can be wrong 😂 too.”gainst injustices. I thank you.”

@Tiamo93238621 observed:

"You are never one to talk about the status quo, so you saying this shows how much it is bothering you."

DJ Sbu slams Elon Musk for sowing division in SA.



DJ Sbu makes U-turn on resignation

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu made a U-turn on his decision to resign from Radio 2000.

Sbu set tongues wagging when he announced his resignation but later shared that he would be returning to the station.

