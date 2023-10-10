Mzekezeke rubbed shoulders with Drake in New York City for Black Coffee’s sold-out Madison Square Garden concert

Netizens are now more convinced than ever that DJ Sbu is the man behind the mask after he shared the picture

DJ Sbu had repeatedly denied this claim for years and even alluded that singer Ntando was the man everybody had been searching for

Award-winning singer DJ Sbu left netizens convinced that he IS indeed the man behind the mask that hid Mzekezeke's identity for years.

DJ Sbu claims Mzekezeke was pictured with Drake

In a tweet posted on 10 October, DJ Sbu claimed that Mzekezeke rubbed shoulders with Drake in New York City.

He said the legendary Kwaito superstar attended Black Coffee’s sold-out Madison Square Garden concert. He was among the South African stars who flew to see Black Coffee in action.

"Saturday was crazy at @MADISONSQUAREG3. @RealBlackCoffee brought out all the stars in New York City, even the real King of Kwaito & one of the creators of Amapiano @Mzekezekemusic was there with @Drake."

Is DJ Sbu Mzekezeke?

Netizens are now more convinced than ever that DJ Sbu is the man behind the mask after he shared the picture. DJ Sbu had repeatedly denied this claim for years and even alluded that singer Ntando is the man everybody had been searching for.

Here's what social media is saying:

@RealMrumaDrive laughed:

"The hat part was a smart move."

@welby_t observed:

"The Dreadlocks Won't Fit In That Balaclava, Mzekezeke Is Definitely Not Dj Sbu."

@Excellentmajola joked:

"Fact checker: DJ Sbu is Mzekezeke, however Mzekezeke is not DJ Sbu."

@NathanKhajoez a:sked

"So vele you are Mzekezeke Sbuda?"

GavinBooi1 said:

"Eyes never lie and you are Mzekezeke."

@CYnensa asked:

@CYnens see your pic with Mzekezeke?"

@greybtc said:

"Finally Drake met his hero."

@KalaharianSon sighed:

"Finally."

@khukzaca said:

"Eyes are your windows to your soul! You have tricked us for years, we can see that this is you. Anyone can see this is you."

DJ Sbu throws Ntando under the bus

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu opened up about Mzekezeke in a confessional video where he said he was tired of having to address this matter.

He threw musician Ntando under the bus and shared a video of his interview with Unathi, where he imitated the masked singer.

