DJ Sbu has opened up about Mzekezeke in a confessional video where he said he was tired of having to address this

He threw musician Ntando under the bus and shared a video of his interview with Unathi, where he imitated Mzekezeke

Sbu once again denied being the man behind the mask but asked people to focus on three people, one of them being Ntando

DJ Sbu might have intended to put the Mzekekze speculations to rest but instead opened a whole can of worms.

DJ Sbu leaves room for speculation in his confessional video addressing Mzekezeke. Image: @djsbulive, @ntando_official

DJ Sbu alludes to Ntando being Mzekezeke

The podcaster and award-winning DJ has opened up about Mzekezeke in a confessional video where he said he was tired of having to address this. Sbu has dodged the Mzekekzeke rumours for some time now, and when he tries to distance himself from the masked singer, people do not believe him.

In a video clip named The Confession, shared by @pmcafrica, Sbu attempts to divert the attention away from him and places the spotlight on three people, one of them being Ntando.

He attached a video of his Ntando's interview with Unathi, where he imitated Mzekezeke while telling a story.

Will the real Mzekezeke please stand up

Sbu might have denied this accusation or proven his point with the video he shared, but he seemingly stirred up a hornet's nest.

Here's what Mzansi says:

@BossBGlobal pointed out:

"Google the song Amakoporosh or any of Mzekezeke songs to check whose credited on the credits. @djsbu and the late Brown dash are credited on the credits."

@TboozeSA added:

"I think it’s tired now."

@enoch_jabu said:

"Big cap. Cleo said Sbu was imitating someone by the name of Zakhele, and the funny part was that whenever Sbu gained or lost weight Mzekezeke body was doing the same."

@BoitumeloCaleb said:

"Geez..dude should have continued to capitalize on the Mzekezeke brand, imagine the comeback of him teaming up with Mofaya."

@MoremiTlhabang speculated:

"The thing about Dj Sbu v/s Mzekezeke is that, where Dj Sbu is MC you won't see Mzekezeke, and where Mzekezeke performs, you know Dj Sbu is nowhere near by the venue."

DJ Sbu shows love to Mzekezeke

In an effort to lay the speculations to rest, DJ Sbu interviewed Mzekezeke on the radio. Netizens still did not buy into it.

A few months later, he gave the singer his flowers and dubbed him one of his biggest inspirations.

"Mzakes was a pioneer, a game changer. I drew a lot of inspiration from him."

Of course, Mzansi gave him the side eye.

Sjava pokes fun at Sbu regarding Mzekezeke

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava poked fun at DJ Sbu and suspected that he might be the real Mzekezeke. This was after Sbu shared a video clip of him doing something very similar to Mzekezeke; which was to repeat the same thing many times.

Sbu was shedding light on the dreadlocks debate, where he asked people to be comfortable in their crowns.

