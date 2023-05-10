DJ Sbu praises Kwaito star Mzekezeke for his contribution to the South African music scene

Fans believe that DJ Sbu is actually the masked singer Mzekezeke, although he has never confirmed this

Social media users had mixed reactions to DJ Sbu's video, with some praising him for self-appreciation and others making fun of his appearance or taking his comments less seriously

Mofaya entrepreneur DJ Sbu has come out in praise of legendary Kwaito star, Mzekezeke. Sharing on his YouTube channel, Sbu spoke of the musician's input into the South African music scene.

DJ Sbu has long been suspected of being the masked singer that is Mzekezeke. And while the radio personality has never come out and admitted it, fans truly believe that Mzakes and Sbu are one in the same person.

Sharing the clip on Twitter @ThisIsColbert said:

"DJ Sbu gives Mzekezeke his flowers while he's still alive, "Mzakes was a pioneer, a game changer. I drew a lot of inspiration from him. " Zakhele❤https://youtu.be/z4CFMHe_2go #thuliphongolo Minister of Electricity Pitso The EFF Xolani Bryanston Akademiks #YoungFamousAfrican"

Mzansi had a field day upon seeing Sbu's video. Scores of people were in stitches at the DJ's comments.

@Deejay_Buckz said:

"Self-knowledge and self-appreciation."

@acatcalleddman said:

"He is a para these days…look how dirty and scruffy he looks."

@TuliTsutsu said:

"U-right wena Sbu. Give yourself some love. We loved that Alter Ego of yours. He was legendary. Can you please invite him to your Podcast? "

@wothisthamzin said:

"This guy you gotta love. If you don't give his flowers, he's gifting himself "

@uncmjomanefr said:

"Self-cav is the best cav."

@sbanesihleking said:

"I feel for anyone who takes DJ Sbu seriously."

@lindamnkhonto said:

"Dj Sbu appreciating himself "

DJ Sbu claps back at critics: 'I'm on a spiritual journey and embracing my natural look

Briefly News previously reported on Sbu clapping back at his trolls.

DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope, has been the subject of recent criticism on social media regarding his appearance. The house musician, entrepreneur, and radio personality has been seen sporting dreadlocks and a craggy beard, which some fans have described as "shabby".

