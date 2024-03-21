EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife, Mmabatho Montsho, blue-ticked her Metro FM interview

Drama unfolded on social media as the EFF's MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife and actress Mmabatho Montsho gave Metro FM the cold shoulder a few hours before Human Rights Day.

Mmabatho Montsho boycotts Metro FM interview

Social media is buzzing right now as Ndlozi's wife, Mmabatho Montsho, made headlines after the star celebrated an amazing accomplishment of her bagging a Master of Arts degree in Writing for Script and Screen from Falmouth University.

Recently, Montsho boycotted her Metro FM interview as she believed that the show was in support of the "Zionist apartheid." The star shared a tweet snubbing the interview on her Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Thank you for alerting me that the show supports Zionist apartheid. I will not be doing the interview. If you are in Joburg, please come to Constitution Hill and join the 1 000 drums for Palestine at 10am. We also have free (amazing) film screenings. Free Palestine."

See the post below:

Netizens support Mmabatho's boycott

Shortly after the star shared the tweet on social media, many netizens supported her decision and were impressed. See some of the comments below:

@Mondliek wrote:

"The incoming First Lady of Gauteng."

@SibaAtSea said:

"I just loved you a whole lot more. Free Palestine."

@Asa_Sigoxo shared:

"Standing your ground, such a queen."

@BBK29_ responded:

"Firm decision."

@Westizo2 commented:

"Decisive leadership."

@Ron_YNWA mentioned:

"Eeh kubi. Just like that."

@Thandiwe_M_ replied:

"We knew we could trust you."

@_Mr_T33 said:

"Wow, Mmabatho!!! Thank you so much for your principled stance against Zionism and apartheid in occupied Palestine, so much respect and loads of appreciation for spreading awareness!"

South African politicians’ wives with incredible professions

In another wholesome story, Briefly News previously reported that it is said that behind every successful man is a strong woman. But these leading ladies are standing loud and proud in their careers.

From doctors to film writers, these women have carved a name for themselves while supporting their husbands’ highly stressful positions. Dr Tshepo Motsepe, Mantwa Matlala, Natalie Maimane, Bawinile Prudence Moratiwa Msiza, Mmabatho Montsho and Terry Steenhuisen have truly amazing jobs.

