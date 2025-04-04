Global site navigation

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Fights for Creators to Get Paid by TikTok
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Fights for Creators to Get Paid by TikTok

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • South Africans were excited to hear that the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies was advocating for them to get paid by TikTok
  • Content creators were thrilled by the news and expressed their joy in the comments section of the now-viral video
  • Only a few countries get to monetise their TikTok accounts and get paid by the app if users fit the criteria 

South Africa’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, urged TikTok to expand its Creator Fund.

SA excited for possible payments from TikTok
South Africans were excited to hear that the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies was advocating for content creators to get paid. Image: @solly.malatsi
Source: TikTok

If approved, the deal would allow Mzansi creators to earn an income from the videos they post on the platform.

SA to get TikTok funding 

Mzansi’s Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, shared his promising meeting with TikTok leadership at the Safer Internet Summit.

The Minister urged that local creators deserve full access to monetisation offerings from the platform. He ensured that TikTok took his suggestion into consideration and would continue engagement.

Malatsi also appeared in a TikTok creator Brenden Roberts' video to raise awareness of the behind-the-scenes operations:

“We just concluded a meeting with Brenden, which was in relation to some of the work that we are doing around making sure that the Creator’s Fund can finally make its shores to South Africa. The approach is about economic justice and making sure that our digital entrepreneurs and creatives are empowered to build livelihoods from their social platforms. 
“We’ll continue to engage with the entirety of the sectors so that we can work together and find solutions that will eventually make sure that South African creatives can earn a decent living and contribute towards the country through their involvement in the work you all do on the TikTok platform.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Requirements for TikTok monetisation 

There are a few criteria that TikTok fact-checks before a user gets monetised. An article by Coolest Gadgets explained that one needs to have at least 10K followers, must be 18, and must live in Germany, the UK, France, the US, Spain or Italy.

Mzansi reacts to possible TikTok payments

Social media users were excited about getting paid by TikTok and expressed themselves online:

Minister shares meeting with TikTok
Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies shared his promising meeting with TikTok. Image: @solly.malatsi
Source: TikTok

@Barbie🇿🇦 suggested:

“That is why South Africa needs a young president.”

@amandacockeram7078 applauded:

“Well done Brenden and Minister Solly Malatsi.”

@Gleeza communicated:

“They should pay, as China massively benefits from SA.”

@BATI 🇿🇦 explained:

“It’s so weird seeing a young person in Government. This should be a norm for this country to move forward.”

@Sino said:

“It’s about damn time! SA has literally been carrying this app since 2019/20.”

