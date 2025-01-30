Nota Baloyi isn't about to let go of his drama with K.O just yet and is doubling down on his allegations

The controversial music executive now claims that K.O paid judges and sheriffs to get a ruling against him

This comes after he was sent to jail for contempt of court, and fans said he's making a risky move

Nota Baloyi accused K.O of paying judges to send him to prison. Images: Twitter/ lavidaNOTA, Instagram/ mrcashtime

Nota Baloyi doubled down on his allegations against K.O, and this time, claims the rapper used the crooked court system to his advantage.

Nota Baloyi calls out K.O

It's clear that Nota Baloyi won't back down without a fight, and is still heavily critiquing what happened the night AKA was murdered.

The controversial music executive is still holding on to claims that the late rapper's close associates were involved in the assassination.

Nota claimed that the K.O's brother, who was AKA's road manager at the time, was linked to the murder - allegations that recently sent him to prison and on the Skhanda God's bad side.

In his latest conversation on The Hustler's Corner, he poured fuel on the fire by accusing K.O of paying to have him locked up:

Nota Baloyi claims K.O paid judges to send him to prison. Image: lavidaNOTA

"They paid judges and sheriffs to get a ruling against me while I was in a mental facility, which meant I could not attend court in the first place. They got a default ruling."

Nota went on to revisit his trip to Cape Town, alleging that he went on the run because "those guys" wanted to have him killed.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared the video online:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens warned Nota, saying he's risking more jail time:

kingscelo_05 was convinced:

"Nota isn't scared of jail."

Ndlhovhini said:

"They paid judges? He will be back in court soon if he doesn’t watch his mouth, this one."

JayDi1984 wrote:

"Talk about making the situation a lot worse."

KKhumalo02 warned Nota:

"Nota, I know our justice system is corrupt, but you are not that important. Sadly, this will disadvantage your case in a court of law. You can't speak like that about judges while you're still attending a court case."

