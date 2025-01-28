Former music executive Nota Baloyi's sexual abuse case has been postponed once again until 14 February 2025

The controversial media personality made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 28 January 2025

The executive expressed frustration over this delay however because he is confident in his case, he said he does not mind waiting until Valentine's Day

Nota's abuse case has been postponed until Valentine's Day. Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi's appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 28 January 2025. This is about the disturbing sexual abuse case opened against him by a firmer Rhythm City actress.

Case postponed until Valentine's Day

The controversial former music executive will have to wait two weeks and some days before returns to court to plead his case. Nota Baloyi was accused of sexual abuse, an allegation he vehemently denied. He made an appearance once again this week however the case has been moved to 14 February 2025.

According to Daily Sun, Nota was frustrated over the constant delays however he is confident that his innocence will be proved in court.

Itumeleng Bokaba speaks up following troubling accusations

In 2024, the actress who opened a case against Nota posted a video where she spoke about the case. She was confident in her case and the evidence she presented, warning people that if Nota is not prosecuted then they should not assume that the assault never happened.

"I'm coming to terms with the fact that not everybody has to like me. I wouldn't have opened a criminal case if something criminal didn't happen.

"If they don't prosecute, don't assume there was a lie; sometimes it's because there's not enough evidence. I'm going to tell my story from beginning to end, but I cannot predict what the outcome will be. All I know is that I'm not telling a lie.

"I'll continue being the goofy self that I've been. You tried to take that away from me. You tried to make me afraid; it's not gonna happen. I'm gonna continue living my life; you won't stop me."

Nota Baloyi cries in jail, video goes viral

In a previous report by Briefly News, netizens reacted following his arrest for an alleged sexual abuse case.

The music executive has always stated his apparent innocence.

