An old video of a pastor claiming to have prophesied Big Zulu's car accident in 2023 has resurfaced

The Inkabi Records founder was involved in a car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025

Following the accident, a pastor claiming to have seen this accident trended and sparked a debate

Inkabi Records founder, Big Zulu, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025. Netizens dug up a video of a pastor saying he saw the vision and had requested that the congregation pray for him.

Big Zulu's car accident seen in 2023?

The record label issued a statement announcing the car accident on Sunday night. @MDNnewss shared the story on X on Monday, 27 January in the afternoon, saying:

"Inkabi Records has announced that Big Zulu was involved in a car accident on Sunday. The label has asked for prayers for his swift recovery," wrote the channel.

In 2023, a pastor claimed to have seen this accident saying he had been praying for Big Zulu. The video is apparently from 2023 and he stated that the accident would happen in March or April that year.

The X video was posted by user @pmcafrica after the news of the accident broke.

Mzansi debates Big Zulu's accident

Netizens were split on this so-called prophecy. Some called it a wild guess, and others called it a scam. Others believed the pastor had pure intentions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Didier_Kahungu pointed out:

"It's funny how we sometimes call them thieves and liars, and then what they said happens."

@benphiri14 claimed:

"This so called Pastors would always say what you want to hear. I had never seen Big Zulu and what I know is that he did not start after this guy had said what he just said, may be he begun his career while still at school."

@Mab0710 corrected:

"Lol, these scammers are not prophets but chance-takers. If you go to the Bible and read every prophecy given by God through his prophets, it's a detailed prophecy not just guesses. The last prophet was John the Reveletor. The rest after him are scammers. Don't give this person glory."

@PrayerTmos argued:

"When you make 100 false prophecies, 1 will eventually come true and that's the ones these false prophets stick to. I remember one who prophesied Mugabe's death before the end of the year, without mentioning his name and Bob lived 4 more years."

Inkabi Nation signee Xowla in a car accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nkabi Nation artist Xowla was involved in a car accident while he was driving with his DJ. They were in his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred.

The singer expressed gratitude for his and DJ's safety, saying a car can be replaced but not life.

