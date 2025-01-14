Nkabi Nation signee Xowla was involved in a car accident while he was driving with DJ

The Umsindo WeNhliziyo singer was driving his brand-new BMW 4-Series when the accident occurred

The singer expressed gratitude for his and DJ's safety, saying a car can be replaced but not life

Nkabi Nation artist Xowla was involved in a car accident. Image: @xowla_istallion

Source: Instagram

Singer Xolani Shabalala, popularly known as Xowla, was involved in a minor car accident this week.

Singer Xowla was involved in a car accident

Afro-pop music sensation Xowla was with his DJ when his brand-new BMW 4-Series crashed into a tree.

According to TshisaLIVE, Xowla sustained minor injuries, and his DJ was unharmed. In addition to that, the car maintained minimal damage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to social media, Xowla expressed gratitude that he came out alive as well as his DJ.

"News that affects our personal lives travels faster than our new music. But it is okay. I am grateful that we are alive. I can buy another car, but I would have never been able to buy another life," he wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, Xowla posted a photo of him and his DJ, saying, "May death never win us over."

Xowla expresses gratitude to fans over supportive messages

Xowla is still recovering from his injuries, but he took time to send an appreciative message to his fans.

"If it was not me, then who was it going to be? Nobody is supposed to be in my shoes. If it was my time, then it was probably meant to be. I am thankful for all of your messages. I am grateful that I am also recovering well. Thank you guys," he said.

Fans wished Xowla a speedy recovery:

ms.n sibanda said:

"Get well soon, Stallion. Do not be disappointed, you'll buy other cars."

canola_ms shared:

"Get well soon. You will get another vehicle. It was too early for us to lose such an amazing voice."

skhona replied:

"Ncese my brother, speedy recovery. I love your music."

Kaylow sustains minor injuries following accident

In a previous report from Briefly News, Soul Cafe singer Kaylow took to social media and announced that he was hospitalised following a recent car accident.

The announcement was later shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawul, prompting fans to offer their heartfelt prayers for the musician's speedy recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News