Kaylow recently returned to the studio after his near-fatal car crash that left him wheelchair-bound

The singer released a new song, said to be an anthem of hope and resilience after the traumatic incident

Fans raved over the Soul Cafe hitmaker's new track and officially welcomed him back with open arms

Kaylow released his first song after his car accident.

Source: Instagram

Kaylow has officially released his first song since his horrific car crash.

Kaylow returns to music after accident

Despite having been involved in a near-fatal car crash that left him wheelchair-bound, Kaylow's love for music did not fade; in fact, he appears to be re-energised.

The Soul Cafe hitmaker told ZiMoja that his new track, Good Morning, released on 17 January 2025, is about hope and resilience:

"It's more than just a song, but a reminder that every sunrise is an opportunity to try again. My time in recovery taught me to appreciate life's small blessings and the strength to overcome adversity."

Though he has yet to learn to walk again, Kaylow hopes that he will soon be back on his feet and able to celebrate the gift of life:

Here's what fans said about Kaylow's new song

Fans were ecstatic to welcome Kaylow back, saying his song was just what they needed:

sibongilemngadi cheered:

"Ziyakahala manje! Welcome back and thank you for giving us good music."

chenkocyan said:

"Welcome back, my brother, sibonge umdali."

tshidieso celebrated:

"My fav is back!"

lenkadamazane was ecstatic:

"Smash! The king is back. Thank God again for keeping you safe. Thank you for the good music, King. Mazishe."

lelocapello28 got emotional:

"You have no idea how soothing your voice is. Kaylow, I love you and thank you for your gift, and we are truly grateful that God saved your life. Love and light always to you."

uzwellithini_ posted:

"My brother, your story just touched my soul but above it all, it has given me so much hope. Thank you, stay blessed."

