Kaylow shared updates about his health after surviving a freak car accident

The R&B singer receives the best medical attention and is learning to walk again

His fans had the most sincere and encouraging words for the Soul Cafe hitmaker

In September 2024, Kaylow's management announced that he was recovering from a freak car accident that almost claimed his life. Since then, the public has been gradually introduced to this heartbreaking process after posting content about his progress.

In one video, Kaylow stated that 85% of his body is not functioning correctly, yet he maintains a positive outlook after his scary accident.

Management broke the news

The Soul Cafe singer has been on a hiatus lately as he is unable to walk due to pelvic fractures on both sides. In September 2024, Kaylow's management posted a statement on his behalf via his Instagram account, informing everyone he had been hospitalised.

The Joburg-born musician then posted a follow-up image depicting his injuries on the arm and torso. In the most recent video, medical personnel transported Kaylow to the ambulance.

"Kaylow, our beloved brother, is on the mend after a recent car accident. We're grateful for the outpouring of love and support from his fans during this time. He's surrounded by loved ones and making progress. We'll share updates on his recovery as he continues to heal. Thank you for your continued support," said his management.

Keeping the faith alive

Amid this painful journey, the 24-hours hitmaker remains positive. He thanked his followers for supporting him during this challenging time and reassured everyone that he would recover.

NB: The following content is not suitable for sensitive people.

Well wishes on social media

Upon watching Kaylow's recent content, fans wished him well and provided a warm space for him to be vulnerable about the seriousness of his injuries.

@phumelele_choma commented:

''He is such a faithful God. You wrote Mdali for a reason, one day you’ll talk about this season and not even shed tears…. We love you so much❤️❤️🙏🏽''

@mamshengu_ozothile added:

''Listen we’re so glad God kept you under his wing and saved you. Through God's grace again you will heal and continue to give us great music ❤️❤️''

@ladiodiosoul2 wrote:

''My brother, be encouraged by Psalm 46:1-3 - 'God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.' Hold onto His word and know that He's with you always. Sending strength and blessings.''

@bonjourclaudette stated:

''Day by day. Be patient and feel all the love we are sending you ❤️❤️❤️❤️''

