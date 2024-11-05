One guy caused a massive buzz on social media after revealing how he is only working for rent and groceries

A man complained about working for rent and groceries in a TikTok video.

The cost of living in Mzansi has become quite unbearable. With South Africa ranking as the top country with the highest unemployment rate, many cannot provide for their own basic needs as things have increased drastically.

Man complains about working for rent and groceries

One gent voiced concerns about his financial struggles and the mounting bills due to the high cost of living in South Africa. The man expressed how he works to pay rent and groceries and hardly enjoys his salary.

He shared a screenshot of his bank app showcasing his available balance after paying off all his expenses under the TikTok handle @tunajifundza. The man paid off his R10k rent, leaving R1 223.60 in his account.

While taking to his TikTok caption, @tunajifundza said the following:

"Our everyday lives having a bad credit record is a nightmare."

Take a look at the video.

SA weighs in on high cost of living issue in Mzansi

People reacted to the man's video and could relate to his struggles as they flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts.

Sandile MKhabela advised the gent, saying:

"You can always downgrade my G if it’s not financially viable, get a cheaper place."

Kenray shared:

"When I see someone paying R10k for rent, complain, Lord, forever keep me humble and grateful me that's living off R370 from the government. May you open doors."

Joewee expressed:

"This is madness."

Charity_tee21 wrote:

"Complaining about expenses when you pay 10k rent is flexing on us."

Je’-anne could relate:

"I know the feeling."

Lady complains about cost of living after payday

Briefly News previously reported that living a comfortable life in South Africa is a privilege, given the high unemployment rate and people barely getting by with their jobs.

A young woman on X complained on Twitter about her financial struggles and mounting bills, saying that she hardly gets to enjoy her salary. She posted that she was left with nothing a day after paying her expenses.

