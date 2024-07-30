The ongoing economic struggle in South Africa has sparked vibrant conversations on social media about financial realities

Citizens share their struggles, from minimal incomes barely covering school fees and rent to high salaries still insufficient for comfortable living

The comments reveal the stark financial challenges faced by many, highlighting the widespread strain on households

From school fees to skyrocketing rents, South Africans detail how their incomes are stretched thin by essential costs, raising questions about financial sustainability. Images: Stock

Source: Getty Images

The ongoing economic struggle in South Africa has sparked a vibrant conversation among citizens sharing their financial realities on social media.

In a video posted by @madumeafrica, who noted the minimum salary people needed to live comfortably, many disclosed their financial battles as they strive to make ends meet on insufficient earnings.

The comments, from families scraping by on minimal incomes to individuals finding higher earnings insufficient, paint a stark picture of the country's financial challenges.

Netizens shared some of their lowest salaries

From school fees to skyrocketing rents, South Africans detail how their incomes are stretched thin by essential costs, raising questions about financial sustainability.

See the video on TikTok below:

ShaneO highlighted the widespread financial strain affecting many households:

"The ‘majority’ of people in South Africa earn under 10k pm."

Kiren provided a different perspective, noting:

"45k is still low. We need 100k per month to live comfortably."

In response, son_of_seere_883 quipped:

"Us reading these comments and wishing we even earned R20 000pm after tax... 😁 🤔"

bloem_blomme🌸 shared a detailed breakdown of her expenses:

"I earn this after tax but only income for a family of 4. Struggling. Most money goes to school fees, bond rates, and levies. After these deductions, you can only afford petrol and groceries."

kirstenkotze echoed this sentiment, stating:

"I need 50k to cover the month's expenses. Rent is the cheapest at 13k in my area, and school is 8k, not to mention cars, medical, food, or anything else. Life is hard."

Suli~Motz questioned the concept of financial sufficiency, saying:

"There are people out here earning basic under 10 or 15k per month. How is 45k not enough? God help us all🤲"

Patrick Msiza mentioned:

"20k after tax would do for me," while lsg_kgatlhi shared, "That’s true. My 25k pay doesn’t last, and I’m not even paying the car instalment."

Yaso vatikaki expressed disbelief at their earnings reflecting the extremely low end of the income spectrum:

"I get R4500 a month .. 😳maybe I'm a ghost ....😱😱😱😱😱"

100% Boer highlighted the plight of pensioners:

"And pensioners have to survive on R2100 per month."

Your love our passion ❤️‍🔥 commented on housing costs:

"The prices of rentals are extremely high in SA. A studio apartment is like 5/6k a month, excluding utilities."

Disparity between incomes and living costs in SA

Professor Sipho Dlamini of the Economic Policy Institute noted that while inflation and the cost of essential services rise, wages have not kept pace, increasing household financial pressure.

"The comments reflect a broader issue of income inequality and economic disparity. Even those earning what might be considered high salaries in South Africa find it challenging to maintain a comfortable standard of living due to the high cost of housing, education, and healthcare."

The diverse range of experiences shared by South Africans highlights the urgent need for economic reforms and policies to reduce the cost of living and ensure fair wages across all sectors.

