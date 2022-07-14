The cost of living has increased dramatically in the last few months and there is no indication that it could be decreasing any time soon. Briefly News takes a look at how expensive things really are.

South Africa's cost of living is on the rise and the middle class is feeling the brunt of it. Images: Getty Images/Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

From fuel prices hiking up to the point that South Africans are paying over R24 per litre for petrol to essential foods such as sunflower selling for over R100 for 2 litres at many supermarkets.

South Africans now find themselves in precarious positions where they now have to stretch out their monthly income to make ends meet. First National Bank (FNB) recently noted that the middle class in SA is struggling to stay afloat.

FNB stated that on average, consumers in this category spend 80% of their income in just five days, reports News24. This means that these individuals or households survive on just 20% of their monthly income for 20 days.

The factors contributing to an increase in the cost of living do not just affect South Africans, they also affect neighbouring countries too. Briefly News takes a look at what South Africa's cost of living looks like in comparison to our neighbouring countries such as Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

How much does food cost in South Africa versus neighbouring countries?

The cost of living index by Numbeo, one of the largest databases in the world that collects information from contributors, calculates how much the average cost of living in a certain country is.

Numbeo looks at factors such as how much the average rent in the country or what an average MacDonald's meal costs. The cost of living also breaks down how much basic foods cost in a certain country.

According to Numbeo, a loaf of white bread in South Africa can cost R20.00 on average. While the average price for white in Botswana is R15.97, R26.58 in Mozambique, R15.64 in Namibia and R37.42 in Zimbabwe.

One litre of regular milk in South Africa can cost R26.99 on at most, while in Botswana milk can sell for R30.61, R29.24 in Mozambique, R22.94 in Namibia and R42.27.

Here's how much one kilogram of fruits and vegetables costs on average in the South African countries:

Apples Bananas Potatoes Onions South Africa R24.20 R22.50 R18.81 R17.68 Botswana R30.14 R22.42 R23.12 R24.80 Mozambique R34.75 R15.57 R14.62 R18.61 Namibia R33.19 R30.23 R20.21 R18.07 Zimbabwe R50.34 R28.76 R29.57 R24.80

It is important to note that even though Zimbabwe's potatoes and onions average between R29.57 and R24.80 they can reach a high price tag of R67.90 and R50.93 respectively.

What are the average family's monthly costs in South Africa in comparison to neighbouring countries?

An average family of four in South Africa has expenses that amount to roughly R 31 356.81 without the expense of rent. Utilities such as water and electricity can cost R1 715.39.

In Bostwana, the average-sized family of four can spend R29 484.97 on monthly expenses and utilities cost around R686.43. In Mozambique, an average family of four spends around R38 601.26 and R1 683.67 for utilities.

An average Zimbabwean family of four can spend R34 282.85 on monthly expenses and an average of R1 135.96.

An average family in Namibia can spend an average of R31 048.80 on monthly expenses and utilities cost around R1 659.21 per month.

How much do South Africans pay for leisure activities compared to neighbouring countries?

The price points when it comes to leisure activities such as gym membership fees per adult, a restaurant meal for two adults and a cinema ticket vary across countries.

Mozambique has the highest gym membership fees at R887.91 on average while a three course restaurant meal in Botwasna averages at R565.6, the lowest price point across the neighbouring countries.

Namibia has the lowest price point when it comes to a cimena ticket which costs R62.55 on average followed by South Africa with a ticket costing R100 on average, however, tickets in South Africa can go up to R150.00. But if you are looking for the prestige experience, it can set you back a lot more.

Check out the other prices below:

Gym Restaurant Cinema South Africa R567.74 R600.00 R100.00 Botswana R525.49 R565.61 R113.12 Mozambique R887.91 R770.94 R212.67 Namibia R573.39 R625.52 R62.55 Zimbabwe R586.42 R679.01 R135.80

Which country is cheaper?

Trying to figure out which countries is less expensive can be quite tricky. Prices differ drastically depending on what you are buying, however, when looking at the monthly cost for an average family of four Mozambique seems to be on the steep side with R38 601.26. While utilities in South Africa are the highest at R1 715.39.

Numbeo and other cost of living indexes are usually designed to help people who are considering relocating to a new country to get a sense of how much they will be paying on average if they lived there.

Why South Africa’s food trolley has gone up at least 12% this year

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans have been finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet in this current economic climate. Many have started to notice that the cost of living is not what it used to be and basic food prices are going up on a month-to-month basis.

On Tuesday, 31 May, the Department of Energy and Minerals announced that the fuel price will hike up to a record high price of R24.17/litre for 95-octane fuel and R23.94/litre for 93. With rising fuel prices, there is a concern that food and other necessary expenses will also cost more.

In March 2022, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) announced that global food prices went up by 12.5%, the highest hike in years. The main reason behind this has been Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

