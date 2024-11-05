Black Coffee has opened up about his trauma after his unfortunate plane accident

The DJ/ producer said he didn't think he'd be able to return to work, and that he's still fearful of taking flights

Fans showed love to Coffee and praised his resilience despite what he had been through

Black Coffee says he's afraid of taking flights. Images: realblackcoffee

Months after his plane crash, Black Coffee has finally opened up about the traumatic incident.

Black Coffee speaks about plane crash

As Black Coffee gears up for a festive season filled with back-to-back events all around the world, he is grateful for life and the ability to share his passion for music.

The We Dance Again hitmaker was involved in a plane crash in January 2024 while travelling to an event in Mar Del Plata and spent some time in the hospital to treat his injuries before finally hitting the road again.

In his latest Instagram post, Coffee said he didn't think he'd be able to return to work:

"Going back to work after the plane accident seemed like it wasn’t possible. The trauma of getting on flights still remains, but the love of serving music and spreading the love is much bigger."

He showed love to his supporters and team for the success of his recent shows, and said he's looking forward to closing the year off on a high note:

Fans show love to Black Coffee

Netizens sent well-wishes to Coffee, and are glad to have him back:

esthercanadasofficial said:

"Recovery from something like that takes time and courage. Sending you healing energy and great vibes."

thenapstacomedy blessed Coffee:

"Glory be to God! May God's army always go before you!"

enosoul_in2deep wrote:

"Grootman, it will get better with time."

amemedj showed love to Coffee:

"You are a big inspiration, brother, resilience at its core."

yennessy posted:

"Thank you for sharing your passion and love for music."

Black Coffee reminisces about Madison Square Garden

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Black Coffee reminiscing about Madison Square Garden.

The DJ/ producer made history as the first South African to headline the venue, and said it was a highlight of his career.

Source: Briefly News