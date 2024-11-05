Sir Trill is sporting a new tattoo and decided to give fans a look at his tattoo artists' amazing work

The singer inked his nickname on the centre of his neck in large letters, but Mzansi thought he made a big mistake

While some people judged the tattoo altogether, others said he should kiss his chances of getting a job goodbye

Sir Trill's tattoo didn't sit well with netizens. Images: sir_trillsa

Source: Instagram

Sir Trill's new tattoo had netizens scratching their heads at the placement, and nobody was happy about it.

Sir Trill shows off tattoo

Sir Trill recently splurged on some new ink and couldn't wait to show it off on social media.

The Nawe hitmaker shared some videos from his session with Pretoria-based tattoo artist, Lego The Gifted, who hooked him up with some ink with the word "Ghost" at the centre of his neck and some doves.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared a video of Trill showing his new piece off after the session.

This comes after he previewed some new music with Heavy K, and it looks like Trill is getting ready to reintroduce himself:

Mzansi weighs in on Sir Trill's tattoo

Oh, the jokes were flying, and netizens couldn't believe Trill's choice for his tattoo placement:

Dee_Amu asked:

"So he will one day be 50 with a ghost tattoo on his neck? Will that even still be relevant?"

whoisTobyagain said:

"This is exactly how a light-skinned man behaves."

XUFFLER wrote:

"The government won’t employ him in times of need."

MrKupB posted:

"I thank my family every day for destroying the love I had for tattoos when I was growing up."

Palesa_Rosegold was concerned:

"What if he needs a real job someday?"

Thebeloved25212 wasn't impressed:

"Sir Trill really likes things for sure, he never ceases to thrill me, lol. But it's none of my business at the end of the day, it's his body."

