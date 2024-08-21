Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill is back by popular demand and is ready to shake things up

The John Wick hitmaker, alongside House Music DJ and producer Heavy K, previewed their new single on social media

Some of the stars' fans and followers were impressed with their new upcoming single

Sir Trill and Heavy K shared a sneak peek of their new single. Image: @sir_trillsa/@heavykdrumboss

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill is back on the music scene by popular demand and is about to shake things up this summer.

Sir Trill and Heavy K preview new single

The amapiano star, who has been making waves on social media regarding his beef with DJ Maphorisa, is back with a bang and has shared something fresh with his fans and followers.

Sir Trill and Heavy K recently previewed their new single on their Twitter (X) page.

Heavy K wrote:

"Washa Wena!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with Sir Trill and Heavy K's song

Many netizens were impressed by their song on social media. See some of the comments below:

@InkosiYendawo_ wrote:

"Your vocals are unmatched bruu, iGhost yamampela."

@Hlonikhosa12 said:

"Inja yama hit ghost yamampela."

@devovo16_79932 responded:

"One thing about your music, fire!"

@coremedia218105 tweeted:

"Sir Trill, now the wave is in your favour, everyone is in support of you. Go get le mali!"

@Slymekiidy commented:

"Mr Ghost please listen my music please I'll share my links."

@megafontein mentioned:

"Ghost uyinkinga grootman."

@ItumelengO_ replied:

"Sir Trill is heavy weight in the industry. You can't lift him."

@magiftanah responded:

"This combo you guys have been pushing is coming up nicely, salute jitas Heavy & Sir Trill."

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the massive bill from the tax man was clear as to why he allegedly wasn't paying the artists he worked with.

