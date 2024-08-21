Global site navigation

Sir Trill and Heavy K Preview Their Song, SA Impressed: “Your Vocals Are Unmatched Bruu”
Celebrities

Sir Trill and Heavy K Preview Their Song, SA Impressed: “Your Vocals Are Unmatched Bruu”

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill is back by popular demand and is ready to shake things up
  • The John Wick hitmaker, alongside House Music DJ and producer Heavy K, previewed their new single on social media
  • Some of the stars' fans and followers were impressed with their new upcoming single

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Fans impressed with Heavy K and Sir Trill's new song
Sir Trill and Heavy K shared a sneak peek of their new single. Image: @sir_trillsa/@heavykdrumboss
Source: Instagram

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill is back on the music scene by popular demand and is about to shake things up this summer.

Sir Trill and Heavy K preview new single

The amapiano star, who has been making waves on social media regarding his beef with DJ Maphorisa, is back with a bang and has shared something fresh with his fans and followers.

Sir Trill and Heavy K recently previewed their new single on their Twitter (X) page.

Read also

Boity Thulo slams bad drivers on social media, SA reacts: "Makes my blood boil as well"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Heavy K wrote:

"Washa Wena!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens impressed with Sir Trill and Heavy K's song

Many netizens were impressed by their song on social media. See some of the comments below:

@InkosiYendawo_ wrote:

"Your vocals are unmatched bruu, iGhost yamampela."

@Hlonikhosa12 said:

"Inja yama hit ghost yamampela."

@devovo16_79932 responded:

"One thing about your music, fire!"

@coremedia218105 tweeted:

"Sir Trill, now the wave is in your favour, everyone is in support of you. Go get le mali!"

@Slymekiidy commented:

"Mr Ghost please listen my music please I'll share my links."

@megafontein mentioned:

"Ghost uyinkinga grootman."

@ItumelengO_ replied:

"Sir Trill is heavy weight in the industry. You can't lift him."

@magiftanah responded:

"This combo you guys have been pushing is coming up nicely, salute jitas Heavy & Sir Trill."

Read also

More videos of Thembinkosi Mthembu's wedding emerge, SA inspired: "This is beautiful to watch"

DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.

Mzansi claimed that the massive bill from the tax man was clear as to why he allegedly wasn't paying the artists he worked with.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbali Tebele avatar

Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: