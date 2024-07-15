Sir Trill’s Song ‘Kwenzakalani’ Removed From Streaming Platforms, SA Reacts: “This Is Heartbreaking”
- The South African amapiano star, Sir Trill, is facing a lot of troubles recently as one of his songs was removed
- The news and gossip page MDNews shared that the John Wick hitmaker's song with Heavy K, Kwenzakalani, was removed from all streaming platforms
- Many fans and followers of the star were stunned by this revelation, and many questioned if he was being cancelled from the industry
Things are insensitive for the South African amapiano star, Sir Trill, as it seems everything is going sideways for him.
Sir Trill's Kwenzakalani song removed from all streaming platforms
It's safe to say that the amapiano vocalist has been facing many troubles and opening up about his financial struggles, and DJ Maphorisa is not paying what's due to him.
Recently, the vocalist was slammed by Madumoney, who also claimed that he had paid Sir Trill in full and attached proof of payment. However, earlier, the star became a hot topic after news that his song, which he made with Heavy K, Kwenzakalani, had been removed from all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs) without any reason.
The news and gossip page MDNews shared a screenshot of the news about the removal of the song on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Sir Trill & Heavy K song "Kwenzakalani" has been taken down on streaming platforms, it's no longer available."
See the post below:
Fans react to the news
Many netizens responded to the star's song being removed. See some of the comments below:
@djstago questioned:
"What's happening with Sir Trill? Is he cancelled?"
@mnm_meya asked:
"Kanti, what's going on?"
@LovethL45957 said:
"Yoh, this is heartbreaking."
@jay_jay476115 wrote:
"So the grootman they been talking about finally revealed himself ne."
@Phindileprecio1 responded:
"Maphorisa is working overtime."
@KaddafiBeatsSA replied:
"Sir Trill deserves better."
DJ Maphorisa reportedly faces huge debts
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the news that DJ Maphorisa was knee-deep in debt.
Mzansi claimed that the massive bill from the tax man was clear as to why he allegedly wasn't paying the artists he worked with.
