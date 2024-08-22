South African football legend Lucas Radebe recently made a father happy and put a smile on his face

The former Kaizer Chiefs star named the unknown man's first baby boy after him

Many netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning how influential Radebe is

The South African Soccer legend Lucas Radebe was the most influential person in many people's lives.

Lucas Radebe puts a smile on a new father's face

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has made headlines once again on social media after he impressed many netizens in a funny skit on Twitter (X).

Recently, the influential star put a smile on a new father's face as the unknown man posted on his Twitter (X) page that he named his newborn son after Lucas.

He wrote:

"@LucasRadebe named my first baby boy Lucas, born 10th August 2024. He’s a Big Leeds fan already. What’s the chances of a retweet for the little man? Cheers Chief!"

See the post below:

Lucas Radebe responded to the tweet and wrote:

"Wow Congratulations Gary welcome Lucas to the land of plenty . May God bless him to realise his talent."

See his post below:

Netizens showered Lucas with love

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, many netizens showered the legend with some love, mentioning his influence in many people's lives. See some of the comments below:

@FootballStage_1 wrote:

"You are influential."

@Londolani01 said:

"South Africans don't appreciate you enough @LucasRadebe."

@mattw99244325 responded:

"I wonder how many leeds fans kids are called lucas. I had to name my eldest the same. Mrs didn't have a choice haha."

@ThulaniSundu replied:

"This is incredible. The man who named his son after you was probably just a boy the last time you kicked a ball for Leeds United. Legendary."

@MsK_Since_Day_1 commented:

"This is still the wildest thing to me. A real celebrity."

@nksyzw mentioned:

"You are a true legend of the game."

