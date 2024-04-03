Mzansi ladies are thirsting over Lucas Radebe after seeing his latest magazine cover shoot

The Bafana Bafana legend is the latest cover star for Sowetan Magazine, and the ladies are ready to risk it all

While some commented on bra Lucas' outfit, others commanded the soccer legend for taking good care of himself

Former Bafana Bafana player Lucas Radebe's magazine cover had ladies ready to risk it all. Images: lucasradebe

Source: Instagram

Lucas Radebe has social media buzzing, and he probably doesn't know it. The football legend and content creator recently graced the cover of Sowetan Magazine, and Mzansi ladies are going ga-ga over his good looks now like they were in the 90s!

Lucas Radebe graces Sowetan Magazine

One of the country's most respected retired soccer players, Lucas Radebe, is not only loved for his passion for the game but also for ageless good looks - the personification of "black don't crack."

Fun fact: bra Lucas is not the only famous person in his household after his son, Primo "Primo9teen" Baloyi, took off as a comedic TikTok sensation and often featured his old man in his hilarious skits.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Online publication, Sowetan Magazine shared one of the covers for its April issue, where Lucas was styled in a leopard print two-piece complete with metallic grey cowboy boots.

The soccer legend spoke about his career, more so his transfer from Kaizer Chiefs to Leeds United that ultimately put him in the football hall of fame:

Mzansi ladies gush over Lucas Radebe

Oh, the ladies are losing their minds over bra Lucas, saying he looks terrific for his age (54), while some even confessed their long-standing crushes on the former Kaizer Chiefs player:

JoyNomonde said:

"Howdy, neighbour!"

sibekosiso wrote:

"Salt and pepper is looking nice on you."

aluwanimmbadi posted:

"Forever yena."

punkis_palase_apples said:

"You look so handsome, daddy."

roy_ledwaba complimented Lucas:

"Ageing like fine wine."

ntombelanoxolo confessed:

"My all-time crush, bakithi!"

Kwaito legends get social media buzzing

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Kwaito legends, Mdu Masilela, Mzambiya, and Mapaputsi.

The ladies couldn't keep calm while commenting on how well the stars had taken care of themselves, and one of the legends gave Briefly News the low-down on how he maintains his good looks.

Source: Briefly News