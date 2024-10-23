DBN Gogo Gets New Tattoo on Her Head, South Africans Horrified: “She Is Going Through a Lot”
- DBN Gogo recently gave fans a look into her tattoo session when she got the back of her head inked
- The DJ/ producer had netizens raving over her new ink and praised her tattoo artist's work
- However, other South Africans were horrified, questioning and judging Gogo's decision
DBN Gogo is sporting some new ink after getting a tattoo on her head, and of course, netizens had plenty to say.
A look inside DBN Gogo's tattoo session
DBN Gogo is living la vida loca and when she's not doing shows or releasing amazing music, she's exploring new hair colours and recently, body art.
The Amapiano star recently gave fans something to talk about when she booked a tattoo session. But this time, instead of getting some work done on her arms, Gogo had a professional tattoo artist, larnelle.art, work on her head.
He shared a cool video of his work on Gogo, from sketching the piece to finally putting needle to skin and producing a stunning geometric tattoo:
Mzansi weighs in on DBN Gogo's new tattoo
Netizens raved over Gogo's new ink and praised her tattoo artist:
sashante_lee was impressed:
"You did that, brother. You definitely did the things."
dbngogo was happy:
"Look what you’ve done, thank you again! Cannot wait to complete it."
k_dub_Kula had FOMO:
"How badly I want to do my head."
Meanwhile, others mocked the DJ and claimed it was the effects of her breakup with Focalistic:
Moshe_Meso wrote:
"DBN Gogo is the last airbender!"
BC_Ngwenya said:
"Foca did irreversible damage."
MoneyyMannTT was stunned:
"Women are crazy, man. Tattoo artists are even crazier for doing this."
Crasythings wasn't impressed:
"Whoever told her this was a good idea doesn't love her."
JohannesNdlang1 claimed:
"She is going through a lot."
DJ Fresh shows off new tattoos
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of DJ Fresh's thigh tattoos.
Mzansi shamelessly dragged Fresh on his ink, while others bashed how he posed for the picture in the first place.
