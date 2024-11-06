One young woman opened up about her studies in a video making rounds on social media

The stunner revealed that she failed a test but didn’t give up, and the clip gained massive traction

She unveiled her marks after putting in the effort, but the results were not what she expected

Student life is not for the faint-hearted. A young lady shared her study journey in a video, and many could relate to the hun's story.

Woman fails test, studies harder and shows off marks

The stunner took to her TikTok account to narrate her story under the handle @lesedi.r.m, where she revealed that she failed her test for a semester after studying every day for a month, and she received 36%.

However, that did not stop @lesedi.r.m from working harder for the next semester to yield positive and much better results. But, that did not end well, as the woman managed to store 20% despite failing both of her tests @lesedi.r.m remained positive and expressed that she is smiling because life does not end there.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun said the following:

"material science my dhiye nkare I can get drunk from apple munch."

Watch the video.

SA can relate to student's struggles

People reacted to the woman's video as many could relate to the hun's story. They rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Neliswa sithole cracked a joke, saying:

"You can never go wrong with studying the day before the exam."

Ceeno said:

"The truth I learnt is it's not about how much you study. Study smart and involve God in your academics."

kaaybee_hlophe shared:

"That's normal. I remember in my first year doing an assignment that was out of 50, I got five and only five was for referencing. I haven't healed."

Hope expressed:

"I'm crying right now statistics is showing me flames, lapho I'm writing in the next few hours, tomorrow morning."

Libra Baby commented:

"Same Sana, same!! I even went to admin and told them I wanted to deregister they immediately took me to the school psychologist."

