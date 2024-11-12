A young woman's cooking style left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter, and the clip went viral

A student's life is not always easy, especially for one living far from home. One young lady had to think creatively and outside the box in order to eat.

A woman unveiled how she cooked wors with a kettle in a TikTok video. Image: @khensiiey_03

Student tries cooking wors with a kettle

The hun took to her social media account under the TikTok handle @khensiiey_03 to showcase how she cooked her meals.

@khensiiey_03 unveiled how she cooked her sausage using a kettle, shocking and amusing South African netizens. The student then went on to flex the final results, and the sausage was made with tomato sauce. She ate it with pap and cabbage.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @khensiiey_03 said the following:

"Res life e nyaka o na le di plan always."

The clip gathered the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA laughs at the student's cooking skills

Mzansi netizens were entertained as they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.

fxnate(xau) said:

"I don't know what to call this, Mara. I'm going to do it."

User shared:

"I used to fry everything on my toaster until the res main switch went down because of my izinyoga wires. Then, I hid it in the closet so security guards would not find it."

Kele.youre.welcome wrote:

"Everyone is so creative."

Bawukaz commented

"Experience is very important, and you cannot buy it from a store."

Student tries to cook at res, destroys pots

