One thing about animals is that they always have amusing ways of making humans laugh, and this bird left South Africans talking.

A pigeon was captured carrying money, which entertained Mzansi. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and @carlisto21/TikTok.

Pigeon spotted carrying money

The clip shared by TikTok user @carlisto21 shows the pigeon carrying money on top of a roof. The bird looked so unbothered as it walked up and down with the cash. The video startled many online users, leaving them amazed and in laughter.

@carlisto21's footage captured the attention of Mzansi netizens, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering over 40k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Mzansi reacts with mixed emotions

The online community responded with jokes and laughter in the comments section.

ChegoMatshipane@01 said:

"Means your money will fly like the way this pigeon flys."

Katlego95 expressed:

"Now, this is pure comedy witchcraft."

User wrote:

"They want someone to be killed by an aviator."

Ellen Wilkenson matau commented:

"Bathong tjooo a ke tshege."

QueenAD Bodiba was amused:

"Sorry, I didn't mean to laugh, but then, wow."

Big Guy suggested:

"Avoid giving batho money for cold drink."

