A lady showcased her amazing adventure swimming with stingrays in the ocean; however, the situation quickly turned sour.

Woman gets attacked by a stingray

The young lady enjoyed her time out in nature with stingrays as she waded in the ocean full of lovely fish. She posted a video under the handle @lovelyjodiann flexing how friendly and playful the stingrays were.

As time passed, the stingray became so agitated that it attacked the woman, as seen in the clip shared on TikTok. @lovelyjodiann said the stingray reacted in such a matter due to being fed, which caused the agitation to attack her; however, they were super friendly.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the babe expressed how she felt during that moment, saying:

"I feel like I’m one with nature”

The video gained massive traction, gathering over 50.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Netizens weigh in on TikTok video

Social media users reacted to the clip with mixed emotions, flooding the comments section with their thoughts.

Mika Palm expressed:

"Do people not know how dangerous stingrays are learn from Steve Irwin."

Dontmindme1128 said:

"She clearly doesn’t know The crocodile hunter."

Bianca Henning35 shared:

"Animals perceive our fear as a threat at times. I will never go swimming with stingrays."

Luyanda wrote:

"The death I would've died."

Max_Tee commented:

"I'm glad you had this experience for us."

Amelia simply added:

"That was not an attack. She was just freaking out."

