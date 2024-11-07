Woman’s Ocean Adventure Turns Chaotic as Stingray Attacks in TikTok Video, SA Stunned
- One lady went viral on social media after she was captured being attacked by a stingray in a clip making rounds online
- The clip grabbed the attention of many, generating over 50.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok
- Comments poured in from netizens who reacted to the post and expressed their thoughts
A lady showcased her amazing adventure swimming with stingrays in the ocean; however, the situation quickly turned sour.
Woman gets attacked by a stingray
The young lady enjoyed her time out in nature with stingrays as she waded in the ocean full of lovely fish. She posted a video under the handle @lovelyjodiann flexing how friendly and playful the stingrays were.
As time passed, the stingray became so agitated that it attacked the woman, as seen in the clip shared on TikTok. @lovelyjodiann said the stingray reacted in such a matter due to being fed, which caused the agitation to attack her; however, they were super friendly.
While taking to her TikTok caption, the babe expressed how she felt during that moment, saying:
"I feel like I’m one with nature”
The video gained massive traction, gathering over 50.6 million views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.
Watch the clip below:
Netizens weigh in on TikTok video
Social media users reacted to the clip with mixed emotions, flooding the comments section with their thoughts.
Mika Palm expressed:
"Do people not know how dangerous stingrays are learn from Steve Irwin."
Dontmindme1128 said:
"She clearly doesn’t know The crocodile hunter."
Bianca Henning35 shared:
"Animals perceive our fear as a threat at times. I will never go swimming with stingrays."
Luyanda wrote:
"The death I would've died."
Max_Tee commented:
"I'm glad you had this experience for us."
Amelia simply added:
"That was not an attack. She was just freaking out."
