Miriam Makeba's house has reportedly been turned into a drug den and isn't being maintained

The legendary singer's dilapidated home is apparently a shadow of what it once was despite being owned by her grandchildren

Mzansi is saddened by the news and can't believe how Miriam's hard work is being rewarded

Miriam Makeba’s house has apparently turned into a drug den. Images: Frans Schellekens/Redferns, Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Source: Getty Images

Apparently, Miriam Makeba's house has now become a hub of alleged substance abuse 16 years after her passing.

Miriam Makeba's house turns upside down

Nearly two decades after Miriam Makeba's death, her legacy continues to live on, but her hard work appears to be going down the drain.

City Press reports that the Click Song hitmaker's home, which she reportedly left to her grandchildren, Zenzi, Lee and Themba, has gone to ruin and is merely a shadow of what it once was.

The publication alleges that not only has the house turned into a place for substance abuse, with cracked walls and broken windows, but it also hosts sketchy characters and isn't well-maintained.

After the fire that nearly burned down the entire compound, a resident claims that it was started by a couple who had a drunken fight:

"The boyfriend physically assaulted the girlfriend, and she decided to put the entire place on fire. This happened at night and I started hearing screams from other tenants, and we all went out to try and put out the fire."

What did Mzansi say about Miriam Makeba's house?

Netizens were shattered and couldn't believe the state of Makeba's house:

LandileVik19290 was in shock:

"Oh, Nkosi yam!"

morwalatswai73 asked:

"Why not convert it to something else? Mama Africa left a very rich legacy. My favourite one."

KeMariri wasn't surprised:

"You want tender boys to want to convert to legacy what what? No. The state must sell it to recover rates."

uThembisa said:

"Wait until some millionaire comes forward, and everyone who's been gatekeeping her "legacy" will come running, but the house is falling apart."

Maru_KGee was shattered:

"This is sad. Why not turn the property into a heritage site? Miriam is probably turning in her grave."

