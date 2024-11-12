Cici recently opened up about how music helped her deal with and overcome her depression

The singer revealed that she had been struggling with her mental health and that music carried her through it

This comes after she announced her anticipated tour with several other musicians taking place in November 2024

Cici opened up about how music helped her through her depression. Images: ciciworldwide

Cici got real about how she managed to tackle her depression with the power of music.

Cici speaks about her depression

Singer, Cici, recently opened up about having battled with her mental health issues.

Though she hardly shares any personal details, the singer's 2017 domestic violence drama with Arthur Mafokate made headlines over the years. He apparently assaulted her so badly that she needed pelvic replacement surgery.

She spoke to ZiMoja about how her mental health deteriorated to the point that she wanted to "give up", but thankfully, she had a secret weapon:

"I wasn't myself, but I had my music which got me through that."

Cici says even fans expressed how her songs helped them through difficulties:

"It has been amazing to see how my fans who've dealt with the same issue come up and tell me that my music was instrumental in helping them get through their struggles. It means my music is doing something good."

Cici announces tour

With her mental health back on track, not to mention a thriving career, Cici is finally ready to make some big moves.

She recently announced The Love Tour, which is set to host several local entertainers and musicians on 16 November.

Gracing the stage will be the likes of Lwa Ndlunkuku, Nkosazana Daughter, as well as DJ Zinhle, who previously collaborated with Cici on their hit song, Thula:

Fans can't wait to sing and dance with their faves at the event:

South African singer, Lwa Ndlunkulu, was excited:

"This show has my heart; I cannot wait!"

raw.6liss_ said:

"We shall meet there. I hope to find love too."

zizipho.nzele was frustrated:

"Cici, don’t do this to me, oooo abeg. I’m in CPT, and now I have serious FOMO."

sisonkematiwane said:

"I'm definitely going to be here!"

