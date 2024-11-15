Mzansi was stunned after a video of Cyan Boujee speaking about her escapades resurfaced

The controversial YouTuber said she smashes men for cash, and netizens wrote think-pieces bashing her

Meanwhile, others defended Cyan, saying she was allowed to do as she pleased with her body

Cyan Boujee says she only hooks up with men who can maintain her lifestyle. Images: cyan.boujee24

Haibo, a video of Cyan Boujee admitting to sleeping with men for money is making the rounds online.

How does Cyan Boujee make her money?

Mzansi finally heard it from the house's mouth after Cyan Boujee discussed how she makes her money.

The controversial YouTuber spoke in an old interview shared by _BlackZA, in which she clarified that she was not selling, but instead, she knows her worth, unlike some women:

"It can happen that I go to a guy to get smashed and come back home with so much, whereas they come back hungry and desperate. I have so much to do: gas, my wig, so I go for someone who understands that.

"They [other women] make a noise because they can't get to that level to demand certain things from men. I come as I am, I am the table, and you're gonna give me what I want. If you don't, then the door is open."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's confession

Netizens were stunned by Cyan's revelations:

Misah_Mdiza said:

"Baby girl, just accept the title."

SwartSakk wrote:

"There you go, she said it herself."

LowkeyLuti declared:

"Cyan can’t be saved, and we need to accept that."

Meanwhile, others defended her, stating her body, her rules:

CweBophi said:

"At the end of the day, everyone is sleeping with someone. The choice is yours if you want Zinger wings and a Krusher or R50K."

_awuvuyxna defended Cyan:

"You guys will find peace the day you accept that there are people who don't want to sleep with someone for free and that there are people who are okay with paying them for it."

Usisipho_N posted:

"She’s making it clear that she wants what she wants. If you don’t agree with that, leave her alone."

Cyan Boujee allegedly gets into another fight

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber allegedly getting into a violent altercation with her boyfriend.

Not only that, but she also accused her ex-boyfriend of stealing from her.

