Cyan Boujee is in more drama and allegedly got into a fight with her boyfriend

The controversial YouTuber also accused her ex of stealing from her and seemingly brushed it off

Social media users are stunned by the amount of drama Cyan constantly finds herself in

Cyan Boujee's boyfriend allegedly attacked her. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Another day, another Cyan Boujee scandal, and this time, the problematic DJ was allegedly in another fight.

Cyan Boujee puts her ex on blast

Uh-oh, Cyan Boujee, is back to stir the pot and cook up some drama about her life.

The controversial YouTuber is at the centre of another scandal after she accused her ex-boyfriend of stealing from her in a viral video.

Twitter (X) user izidabazabantu shared Cyan's posts where she claims her ex stole her dog, money, phones and even some of her alcohol.

Not only that, but she also posted a video close to tears with her lip swollen and scars on her neck, after she allegedly accused her boyfriend of attacking her. However, she claims not to remember anything:

"I don't remember anything that happened yesterday. Maybe I was crying for help, maybe not; I guess you'll never know. But I woke up in a very different state today. I said my man is abusing me? Well, maybe."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's claims

Yoh, netizens can't believe the amount of drama Cyan is always in:

thato_nmv joked:

"The life of a pitbull, my girl though!"

Skylar___xx was stunned:

"She lives such a messy life, but honestly, that dog was so ugly."

TshepieReo wrote:

"There's always some drama with these ones; slay queens are so tiring, man."

__hazelr posted:

"Mind you, I was just saying how much happier she looks now that she’s dating her age mate."

Cyan Boujee spends time with DJ Maphorisa

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's viral video with DJ Maphorisa.

Netizens believe that the pair may be an item after being spotted spending time together:

PhomoloM__ said:

"No wonder he's always fighting Prince Kaybee."

