Amapiano stars Focalistic and DBN Gogo made headlines once again on social media

An old video of them while they were still dating, looking cosy in bed, resurfaced online

Shortly after the clip went viral on Twitter (X), many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

DBN Gogo and Focalistic became a hot topic on social media. Image: @dbngogo, @focalistic

Amapiano artists DBN Gogo and Focalistic became a hot topic on social media regarding their past romantic relationships.

Old cosy video of Focalistic and DBN Gogo resurfaces on X

The two have been trending online after news of Focalistic and DBN Gogo reportedly broke up in 2023 allegedly because of another Amapiano star.

Recently, social media was abuzz after an old video of the two stars looking all cosy in bed resurfaced on Twitter (X). The clip was shared by an online user @_BlackZA, who captioned it:

"But Mjolo is something else yazi."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the old video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@1_keakea wrote:

"Are they back together?"

@ministerTP__ responded:

"Always accept and make peace that you and your current partner might leave each other one day."

@hotSauce111_ replied:

"They recently shared a moment on stage."

@Nthabi8827 commented:

"Seems like she didn't like that much. I remember this other one who used to like licking me, and I just hated that so much, it simply repulsed me. Please don't lick me, especially on my face hle bathing."

@PeacefulZulu responded:

"They did all of this and still ended their relationship, there really is no formula for mjolo."

@BigBoyKen88 questioned:

"Are they back together?"

DBN Gogo's new man revealed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial blogger Musa Khawula revealed Khuza Gogo's new bae and shared new images of the alleged couple. Khawula also mentioned that DBN Gogo bought her new man a Rolex.

Amapiano sensation DBN Gogo is reportedly in a new romantic relationship with a man named Trizz King Mageba. Another shocker is that they started dating while she was dating Amapiano vocalist Focalistic.

