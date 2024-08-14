The Ambulance rapper Shebeshxt recently promoted his upcoming documentary after his tragic car accident

The video of the Limpopo-born rapper promoting his documentary was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebeshxt's video

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Shebeshxt announced his upcoming documentary. Image: @officialshebeshxt

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Shebeshxt seemed to be doing well after being involved in a tragic car accident in June 2024, and he recently shared something extraordinary with his followers.

Shebeshxt promotes his upcoming documentary on social media

The Ambulance hitmaker has been through a lot this year as he lost his daughter Onthatile in a horrific accident in June 2024, and since he has been discharged from the hospital, many netizens wondered if he was okay.

Recently, the rapper promoted his upcoming documentary with a video sharing where and when it will be watched. In the clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, Shebe shared that the documentary will premiere on Saturday, 28 September 2024, at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria.

The video was captioned:

"Shebeshxt promotes his upcoming documentary with a new video."

Watch the clip below:

Fans have mixed reactions to Shebeshxt's documentary

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Shebe promoting his documentary. See some of the comments below:

@nsikool wrote:

"Dude hasn’t been the same since he lost his daughter. The aggression in his voice is gone, so is the confidence and brashness. He’s not ok. I feel so bad for him."

@Deefada13 said:

"Bit by bit his recovering, good to see his come back."

@mnm_meya responded:

"He already has a documentary."

@XUFFLER commented:

"I’m happy for him, he looks like a changed man."

@DeenickJ replied:

"Definitely watching it, I’m glad his healing well."

@Kamo96BucsBABY tweeted:

"The aggression and energy isn't the same anymore."

Prince Kaybee remembers late rapper AKA in heartfelt post

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee has remembered the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in a touching post. He said AKA encouraged his boldness.

It's been months since AKA's murder, and his absence is still felt, especially on social media. The rapper and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down outside the Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News