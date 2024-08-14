Shebeshxt Promotes His Upcoming Documentary with Video, SA Reacts: “I Feel So Bad for Him”
- The Ambulance rapper Shebeshxt recently promoted his upcoming documentary after his tragic car accident
- The video of the Limpopo-born rapper promoting his documentary was posted on Twitter (X) by the news and gossip page MDNews
- Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebeshxt's video
The South African rapper Shebeshxt seemed to be doing well after being involved in a tragic car accident in June 2024, and he recently shared something extraordinary with his followers.
Shebeshxt promotes his upcoming documentary on social media
The Ambulance hitmaker has been through a lot this year as he lost his daughter Onthatile in a horrific accident in June 2024, and since he has been discharged from the hospital, many netizens wondered if he was okay.
Recently, the rapper promoted his upcoming documentary with a video sharing where and when it will be watched. In the clip posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page, Shebe shared that the documentary will premiere on Saturday, 28 September 2024, at the Opera Theatre in Pretoria.
The video was captioned:
"Shebeshxt promotes his upcoming documentary with a new video."
Watch the clip below:
Fans have mixed reactions to Shebeshxt's documentary
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Shebe promoting his documentary. See some of the comments below:
@nsikool wrote:
"Dude hasn’t been the same since he lost his daughter. The aggression in his voice is gone, so is the confidence and brashness. He’s not ok. I feel so bad for him."
@Deefada13 said:
"Bit by bit his recovering, good to see his come back."
@mnm_meya responded:
"He already has a documentary."
@XUFFLER commented:
"I’m happy for him, he looks like a changed man."
@DeenickJ replied:
"Definitely watching it, I’m glad his healing well."
@Kamo96BucsBABY tweeted:
"The aggression and energy isn't the same anymore."
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za