South African singer Toya Delazy recently performed in London, where she teased her new music

The London-based singer posted a video of herself on stage dancing to her new Gqom song

The star also questioned her fans on when they thought it was a good time for her to release the song she was teasing on the video

The London-based South African singer Toya Delazy served her fans and followers with another video of herself performing in London.

Toya Delazy previews her new music online

Weeks after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest and singer Toya Delazy, they made it to the trending list on social media.

Recently, the granddaughter of the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi shared a video of herself on her Twitter (X) page performing on stage in London. In the clip, she teased fans with her new music. Captioning the post, Toya asked her supporters when they would like her to drop her new Gqom song.

She wrote:

"NAZO.When should I drop this one? Bristol was lit. #Afrorave to the world!"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Toya Delazy's new music

Shortly after the singer posted the clip on social media, many netizens reacted to the new music. See some of the comments below:

@VibeyApp commented:

"We need a whole album. You and Gqom sounds like a perfect match of energy."

@KusaselihleNgu2 wrote:

"Let's bring back igqomu."

@AnonymousgentSA said:

"Nazo wena Princess Buthelezi."

@Real_revanche questioned:

"What is this now?"

@mutuloo47714 commented:

"Shem your a rich hobo."

@Karabo_AppleM mentioned:

"Uphila kamnandi Yaz."

