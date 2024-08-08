Mzansi hilariously blamed singer Toya Delazy for Chdimma's recent citizenship drama

This was after netizens found out that her late grandfather Mangosuthu Buthelezi was the Minister of Home Affairs in 2001

An online user jokingly shared the screenshot of Buthelezi and jokingly mentioned that Toya Delazy must account for the citizenship drama

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens jokingly wanted Toya Delazy to account for Chidimma's citizenship drama. Image: @chichi_vanessa, @toyadelazy

Source: Instagram

The drama surrounding Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina's citizenship saga continues to trend on social media, and singer Toya Delazy was dragged into it.

Toya Delazy hilariously blamed for Chidimma's citizenship drama

Social media erupted when new evidence was brought forward new evidence regarding Chidimma's mother's likely committing identity fraud, which found South African London-based singer Toya Delazy got dragged into the mess.

Recently, netizens hilariously blamed Toya Delazy for Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma's citizenship drama. This was after it came to light that the singer's late grandfather, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was the Minister of Home Affairs in 2001, during the time Chidimma's mother allegedly committed identity fraud.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@Mxbeez posted a screenshot of his info on Twitter (X) and jokingly shared that Toya must account for this mess:

"Toya delazy must account."

See the post below:

Fans jokingly react to the post

Shortly after the post was shared on social media, netizens joined the joke of blaming Toya Delazy for the mess:

@sandie99008608 commented:

"She is High that one, she doesn't even know what's happening."

@SiyaSikhakhane_ responded:

"He did not last long in that position, as soon as he complained about many foreigners being in the country they moved him, muted him."

@cebz_x wrote:

"The sins of the grandfather in this case."

@Epi_Liege commented:

"That one is not even from planet earth."

@MisLeaooa mentioned:

"Hence, the current behavior ka Toya."

@JakkalZA replied:

"Y'all play too much."

PA investigates Miss SA contestant

In another story, Briefly News reported about Patriotic Alliance pursuing legal avenues to investigate Chidimma Adetshina.

The Patriotic Alliance plans to file a court interdict preventing Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina from participating in the competition. According to IOL, the party's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, is concerned that Adetshina has not clarified her citizenship. He said conflicting reports about her mother's citizenship have made the controversy challenging to subside.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News