The South African rapper Emtee has recently made headlines once again on social media

The Roll Up hitmaker has revealed who he thinks is the hottest woman in South Africa

The South African hitmaker pointed out in a video that was posted on Instagram that the YFM DJ and host DJ FaeFae is the hottest woman in SA

Emtee thinks DJ FaeFae is the hottest girl in SA. Image: @emteethehustla, @djfaefae

Source: Instagram

The South African multi-award-winning rapper Emtee became the talk of the town once again on social media.

Emtee thinks DJ FaeFae is the hottest girl in SA

Social media has been buzzing as the Roll Up hitmaker Emtee made headlines once again after ranting over Big Zulu's latest diss track, 200 Bars.

Recently, the award-winning star revealed who he thinks is the hottest woman in Mzansi. This was after a video of the star during an interview mentioning that the YFM radio host DJ FaeFae was the hottest girl in SA was shared on Instagram by complaints.dep.artment.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Emtee's opinion

Shortly after the star shared who he thinks is the hottest girl in SA, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

mohlxke said:

"Big Hustler is funny without even trying."

obysalone wrote:

"I thought he'd say Pearl Thusi."

cherrilizer responded:

"I didn't expect him to say Zee Nxumalo."

chelseamasuku11 replied:

"He was supposed to say Pearl Thusi is the hottest, I don't know if you feel me."

machemi_kekana commented:

"Thought he will say Pearl Thusi."

itsnotmrwavy mentioned:

"Bro forgot about his wife."

Emtee ignites beef with Flash Ikumkani

In more entertainment news, Briefly News shared the details behind the rapper's beef with Flash Ikumkani.

Big Hustle claimed that Flash owed him money, whereas a source alleged that Flash was bad-mouthing his former record label boss, to which he finally responded.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News