The South African DJ and reality TV star DJ Zingle is set to open another ERA store in Venda

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula announced that Zinhle would be opening a new store at Thavhani Mall

The store is set to open on Saturday, 19 October 2024, and many netizens reacted to her new venture

DJ Zinhle is set to open another store. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The South African award-winning DJ and producer DJ Zinhle has decided to branch out her ERA store to another province.

DJ Zinhle to open ERA store in Venda

The South African House music producer and reality TV star DJ Zinhle has again made headlines on social media after she and her influencer daughter, Kairo Forbes, announced their collaboration with Ackermans for a summer range.

Recently, the businesswoman was said to be opening another ERA store in Venda at the Thavhani Mall after she publicly stated earlier this year that South African youth were unemployable.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The news about Zinhle opening another store on Saturday, 19 October 2024, was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

He wrote:

"DJ sets to open a new ERA by DJ ZINHLE store in Thavhani Mall; Venda. As DJ Zinhle sets to target the unemployable youth of Venda, the store officially opens on the 19th of October, 2024."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the opening of DJ Zinhle's store

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Zinhle opening another store in Limpopo. Here's what they had to say:

@BabyPana23 commented:

"She’s creating employment for the youth love it."

@khandizwe_chris wrote:

"You guys never forget."

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"For the unemployable youth."

@Happiness24l responded:

"What a hard-working woman."

@FootballStage_1 replied:

"She said we are unemployable."

@TwaRSA26 mentioned:

"We won't buy her products here in Venda."

SA trolls DJ Zinhle's Dubai girls' trip without Pearl Thusi

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi was missing in action when the girls took on Dubai recently. This left many people wondering what exactly happened between her and DJ Zinhle.

Africa's top female DJ, as crowned by DJane, DJ Zinhle, along with her gal pals Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena, Thabsie, and Kwesta's wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, all went on a girls' trip to Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News