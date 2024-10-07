Rapper Cassper Nyovest performed for the first time since his cheating scandal

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker lit up the stage at Spring Fiesta on Saturday, 5 October 2024

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions after seeing Cassper Nyovest performing on stage

Cassper Nyovest performed at Spring Fiesta after his scandal. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest recently made headlines again after his scandal with Thobeka Majozi.

Cassper performs for the 1st time since his cheating scandal

Social media has been buzzing since Cassper Nyovest and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, made headlines recently regarding their past relationship and how it ended.

Earlier on, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker was seen performing at Spring Fiesta on Saturday, 5 October 2024, in Boksburg. This was the first time the rapper lit up a stage after his scandal with Majozi on social media.

The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the star on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Cassper Nyovest perfoming live."

See the video below:

SA reacts to Cassper's performance video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@RossowUugulu commented:

"Despite being painted as the bad guy by girlies, my G.O.A.T is still grinding."

@tumi_kennaTumi shared:

"Performance ya mfano e top, he's not trying hard, even the crowd feels him. I wish I could say the same about his music."

@khandizwe_chris responded:

"They only hate him on social media."

@Akani2008 wrote:

"He always make the stage look so small with his performances."

@BiggieSmiles_17 said:

"Why is it full, I thought people were angry at him."

@ManziniSimand replied:

"You can’t keep a good man down."

Cassper Nyovest's sister still avoiding his wife Pulane Mojaki

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is still trying to figure out why Cassper Nyovest's sister, Tsholofelo Phoolo, has never been spotted with his new wife, Pulane Mojaki.

Even though she and Cassper Nyovest are no longer a couple, Thobeka Majozi continues to hang out with his family. A recent picture shared on X (Twitter) is making rounds.

