Cassper Nyovest confirmed the cheating allegations made by his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, and publicly apologised for his actions

The rapper admitted to causing pain to Thobeka and their families, advising men to take accountability for their mistakes

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising his honesty, while others criticised the video as damage control

Cassper Nyovest has finally broken his silence after his baby mama's cheating allegations shot him to the top of the social media trending list. The rapper confirmed that he cheated on Thobeka while their son fought for his life in the hospital.

Cassper Nyovest has apologised to Thobeka for cheating on her. Image: @casspernyovest and @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest confirms cheating allegations

SA rapper Cassper Nyovest has shared a video confirming that the cheating allegations from his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, are true. Mufasa noted that he understands that he caused Bexx and her family pain with what he did.

He also publicly apologised for his actions and advised fellow men to take accountability for their wrongdoings. He said:

"First of all, I'd like to confirm that everything my baby mama said about me is true.

"I'd like to apologise to the mother of my child, I'd like to apologise to her family and to my family and everybody that I have put in this mess. This is the mess that I've created. Through Jesus Christ I have been able to forgive myself, rebuild, be accountable and be a man of honour."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's side of the story

Social media users shared divided responses to the rapper's video. Some applauded him for taking accountability for his actions, while others said the video was just damage control after he was exposed.

@nonku_williams said:

"It takes immense courage to admit you were wrong🙏🏽"

@dr.faith_victorious commented:

"I think it’s scary how someone can treat you soooo bad, then come online and say they’ve forgiven themselves and they’re sorry online. 😭💔"

@bahum.eee added:

"You married a woman that has no regard for your child wena, that's how far you took it👍🏿😭"

@pontsho__motaung said:

"There was no need for this video, you banked on her silence and now you're doing damage control involving Jesus."

@kholofelom added:

"I refuse to believe that Jesus died for this. No ways."

